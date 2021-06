The “Flying Sikh” who flew over the marks, writes Dr Sandeep Goyal

This is what led me to my next question. Don’t you think the brands of the day appreciated your efforts and achievements? Dhoni and Kohli now have a queue of approvals. You were much bigger as a legend in the 60s. Why didn’t you get any branding assignments ?. He let out a big laugh. I was offered a cycle ad once a long time ago. The payment offered was barter. They said I could keep the bike after the shoot! he laughed.

No, seriously, I pushed. You were such a big sports star, a health brand, an energy booster, a growth supplement that someone must have thought of you as a worthy brand ambassador.

You have to understand that celebrity advertising was not that widespread at that time. Some actresses sometimes appeared in advertisements for soap operas or saris. Many years later, in the 1970s, Faroukh Engineer was featured in the Brylcreem commercial. It made him quite famous. But I really don’t remember anything else. Even the heroes of the time Dilip Kumar or Raj Kapoor or even Rajesh Khanna, I don’t think they ever advertised.

But sir, Sunil Gavaskar started to come in Dinesh costume and Imran Khan was seen in Cinthol. So was Vinod Khanna? It was in the mid-1970s and early 1980s. I’m talking about the 1960s and early 1970s, he corrected me. Also, sitting in Chandigarh, I had no contact with the advertising world. There were no professional agents at the time. And somehow, it wasn’t considered very good to see brands peddling in my day. No one did; so I never did either. To be honest, having joined the sports department of the government of Punjab as an employee, the world of advertising never really crossed my life, it was very outspoken.

In fact, Milkha was right. Celebrity advertising in its heyday didn’t really exist. In fact, it was perhaps frowned upon. In addition, there was no television at the time. By the time Kapil Dev burst onto the scene with Boost is the Secret of My Energy and Palmolive da jawaab nahin, Milkha was well past her prime. And the relevance.

