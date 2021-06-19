Iranian cleric Raisi wins mixed reactions





World leaders and rights organizations reacted differently to the results of Iran’s presidential elections.

The victory of hard-core Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday in the presidential election drew mixed reactions, with Russia hailing it as a sign of greater regional stability but others calling it a farce. Russia “Relations between our countries are traditionally friendly,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message, saying Raisi’s election would help develop “constructive bilateral cooperation in many areas and our partnership in international affairs.” “It fully meets the interests of the Russian and Iranian peoples and contributes to strengthening regional stability and security,” he said. Syria President Bashir al-Assad sent his “warmest congratulations” and wished Raisi “success in his new responsibilities … and to lead the country in the face of external pressures”. Hamas Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Palestinian Islamist movement “congratulates” Raisi, adding: “Iran has always been a main, strong and real supporter of the Palestinian resistance and of our national cause.” turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi, expressing hope that it would be beneficial for the Iranian people. Erdogan said he believed that “cooperation between our two countries would be further strengthened” and added that he was ready to work with Raisi. Iranian opposition Opposition groups in exile hailed what they called a “boycott” of the presidential elections, where the turnout was 48.8%. Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said the “unprecedented national boycott” signaled that the Iranians “voted to overthrow the ruling theocracy”. The NCRI, in charges backed by major human rights groups, says Raisi was part of a commission that sent thousands of jailed opponents to their deaths within months in the summer of 1988. “There is no longer any justification for the international community to deal with, initiate or appease a regime whose president is a notorious criminal against humanity,” Rajavi said. United Arab Emirates UAE leaders all sent congratulatory messages to Raisi, the government said. Amnesty International “The fact that Ebrahim Raisi came to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns in master in Iran, “Amnesty said. He called on member states of the UN Human Rights Council to take “concrete steps to address the systematic impunity crisis in Iran.” Amnesty said they should establish “an animpartial mechanism to collect and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes under international law committed in Iran to facilitate fair and independent criminal proceedings.”







