Connect with us

Politics

Now Gavin Williamson is accused of pressuring Boris Johnson to support Covid jabs for students

Published

33 seconds ago

on

By

 


Now Gavin Williamson is accused of pressuring Boris Johnson to back Covid jabs to students to help keep schools open as debate rages on the ethics of childhood immunizations

  • The Ministry of Health “under enormous pressure from the Ministry of Education”
  • This is because “teachers’ unions and school leaders want to easily get out of the restrictions
  • Ministers and advisers caught in the dilemma of stinging children

By Glen Owen Political Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Posted: | Update:

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of pressuring No.10 to allow vaccination for 12-18 year olds to help keep schools open as debate rages on on the ethics of child bites.

A Whitehall source told The Mail on Sunday that the Department of Health was “under enormous pressure from the Department of Education” because “teachers’ unions and school leaders want the easy way out without the need of masks, bubbles and distancing “.

The question has divided opinion in government, with ministers and councilors caught in an ethical dilemma over the unknown long-term health risks of biting children, versus the benefits of stopping the rapid spread. of the virus in adolescents.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of pressuring No.10 to allow vaccinations for 12-18 year olds to help keep schools open as debate rages on over ethics of prickly children.

The Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) decides to extend vaccination to those under 18, a source suggesting that a compromise could be found where it is limited to those over 16.

Last night, a Department of Education source said Mr Williamson was not personally lobbying teens to get bitten, adding: “He’s waiting for JCVI’s advice.”

A No 10 source also said it was “entirely up to JCVI, not Downing Street” to decide whether or not to extend the vaccination program.

A Whitehall source told the Mail on Sunday that the Department of Health (pictured, Matt Hancock) was

A Whitehall source told The Mail on Sunday that the Department of Health (pictured, Matt Hancock) was “under enormous pressure from the Department of Education” because “teachers’ unions and school leaders want a easy solution without the need for masks, bubble and distancing ‘

The JCVI said it would delay a decision until more data became available.

Last week Wales Premier Mark Drakeford said there were “really serious issues” to consider whether children should be vaccinated against Covid-19, “on the one hand safety vaccine for children and ethical issues for whose benefit are children vaccinated? ‘

Mr Drakeford said that while it was ‘very unlikely’ for those under 16 to get sick and ‘very, very unlikely’ to get seriously ill with Covid, this had to be weighed against the fact that children could transmit the virus to people who could feel more serious consequences.

The question has divided opinions across government, with ministers and councilors caught in an ethical dilemma over the unknown long-term health risks to stinging children, versus the benefits to stopping the rapid spread of the disease. virus in adolescents (file photo)

The question has divided opinions across government, with ministers and councilors caught in an ethical dilemma over the unknown long-term health risks to stinging children, versus the benefits to stopping the rapid spread of the disease. virus in adolescents (file photo)

JCVI Vice President Professor Anthony Harnden has previously said there are “ethical dilemmas” when it comes to immunizing children, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said there are “ethical dilemmas” when it comes to immunizing children. had many good reasons for giving Covid vaccines to children.

Clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in children aged 12 to 15 in the UK and US have not reported any safety concerns, with mostly mild side effects such as a sore arm, pain. fatigue, muscle pain, chills or a high temperature.

Most of the symptoms can be alleviated by taking paracetamol.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: