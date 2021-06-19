Now Gavin Williamson is accused of pressuring Boris Johnson to support Covid jabs for students

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of pressuring No.10 to allow vaccination for 12-18 year olds to help keep schools open as debate rages on on the ethics of child bites.

A Whitehall source told The Mail on Sunday that the Department of Health was “under enormous pressure from the Department of Education” because “teachers’ unions and school leaders want the easy way out without the need of masks, bubbles and distancing “.

The question has divided opinion in government, with ministers and councilors caught in an ethical dilemma over the unknown long-term health risks of biting children, versus the benefits of stopping the rapid spread. of the virus in adolescents.

The Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) decides to extend vaccination to those under 18, a source suggesting that a compromise could be found where it is limited to those over 16.

Last night, a Department of Education source said Mr Williamson was not personally lobbying teens to get bitten, adding: “He’s waiting for JCVI’s advice.”

A No 10 source also said it was “entirely up to JCVI, not Downing Street” to decide whether or not to extend the vaccination program.

The JCVI said it would delay a decision until more data became available.

Last week Wales Premier Mark Drakeford said there were “really serious issues” to consider whether children should be vaccinated against Covid-19, “on the one hand safety vaccine for children and ethical issues for whose benefit are children vaccinated? ‘

Mr Drakeford said that while it was ‘very unlikely’ for those under 16 to get sick and ‘very, very unlikely’ to get seriously ill with Covid, this had to be weighed against the fact that children could transmit the virus to people who could feel more serious consequences.

JCVI Vice President Professor Anthony Harnden has previously said there are “ethical dilemmas” when it comes to immunizing children, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said there are “ethical dilemmas” when it comes to immunizing children. had many good reasons for giving Covid vaccines to children.

Clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines in children aged 12 to 15 in the UK and US have not reported any safety concerns, with mostly mild side effects such as a sore arm, pain. fatigue, muscle pain, chills or a high temperature.

Most of the symptoms can be alleviated by taking paracetamol.