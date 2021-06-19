AK Sharma, former head of IAS, appointed vice-president of UP BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed bureaucrat-turned-MLC AK Sharma vice chairman of Uttar Pradeh units, ending speculation about his induction into the state cabinet. This decision comes a year before the state legislative elections.

Sharma, a retired IAS officer close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the party earlier this year. He was Modis’ secretary when the Prime Minister was Chief Minister of Gujarat and is known to have successfully managed the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to attract investment.

I thank the national and state leaders of the party for my appointment as vice president of the state of the BJP. Under the leadership of the seniors and with the support of the executives, I will continue to serve society, state and country, Sharma tweeted after her appointment.

The announcement of Sharmas’ appointment was made by BJP State Unity Chairman Swatantra Dev Singh on a day when former Congress leader Jitin Prasada visited the party office in Lucknow after recently visiting the party’s office in Lucknow. joined the BJP. In an official statement, Singh also announced the appointments of Archana Mishra of Lucknow and Amit Valmiki of Bulandshahr as Secretaries of State Unity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently traveled to Delhi to meet with key party leaders amid speculation that the central BJP leadership was concerned about his government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Frictions within the state unit were also reported, which were passed on to the Center. The organization of BJP general secretary BL Santhosh was in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month to meet with party leaders and ministers.

The central leadership, however, ruled out any change in the leadership of the state, putting all its weight behind the administration of Yogi Adityanath. Santhosh is expected to arrive in Lucknow again on Monday for another round of commentary talks, people familiar with the matter said.

Sharma was handling the affairs of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) ministry at the time of her resignation. Sharma was educated in the Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and graduated from Allahabad University.

