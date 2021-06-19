Trump Justice Department subpoenas take extreme action to new level





In the spring of 2006, senior Justice Ministry officials were considering an extraordinary next step in an investigation into the corruption of a sitting House member.

Then-Attorney General Alberto Gonzales had met at least twice with senior FBI officials, Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty and Steven Bradbury, who headed the Office of the Legal Counsel for Justice, before raid the congressional office of then-Louisiana representative William Jefferson – an unprecedented move that would shake the political establishment.

Inherent in the criminal investigation were the crude political implications of a Republican administration facing off against a Democratic lawmaker.

Indeed, Gonzales, who did not tip the Bush White House on the plan, McNulty and FBI Director Robert Mueller, have privately sworn to resign if the White House ordered the return of the seized evidence. in Jefferson.

CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005. Tim Dillon, USA TODAY

“Any decision to sue a lawmaker is a big deal,” Gonzales said, recounting the 15-year-old episode that now seems almost withheld in light of Trump’s Justice Department decision to secretly search for the phone records of two members of the Democratic Congress as part of an investigation into the 2018 leaks.

While both cases involved sitting members of Congress, serious questions remain as to whether the Justice Department has deviated from the strict control traditionally accorded to law enforcement actions involving elected officials in favor of the interests. political supporters of Trump’s White House.

Report: Trump DOJ subpoenaed information from White House attorney Don McGahn’s Apple account

It is not immediately clear what specific information the justice was seeking in its search for communications involving the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. not lead to allegations of wrongdoing by members of Congress.

Former senior justice officials said they had not been notified or were unaware of the disclosure data requests. William Barr said he was unaware of the requests, according to a person familiar with the former attorney general. Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not respond to US TODAY inquiries, but CNN reported that Rosenstein told associates he was unaware of the Justice action. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general, could not be reached for comment.

The televised image of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reflected in the official portrait of President Donald Trump during a press conference at the Department of Justice on December 15, 2017 Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

“I think it’s far-fetched to think that no one has been kept abreast of an investigation like this with such notoriety,” said David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami. ” I can not believe it.

Yet, with some former officials distancing themselves from the ministry’s contentious action, a more disturbing scenario has arisen.

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales Assuming (the former DOJ leadership) was unaware, what happened here could have involved a rogue element outside normal lines of authority and that is a terrible place. It is very scary to consider.

“Assuming they (the old leadership) didn’t know, what happened here could have involved a rogue element outside normal lines of authority and it’s a terrible place,” Gonzales said. . “It’s very scary to consider.”

“Armament of justice”

Last week, the Justice Department’s independent watchdog announced it was launching a broad investigation into whether the Trump administration and its two attorneys general had inappropriately seized the phone records of House Democrats, their staff and reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN. as part of the leak investigation.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on allegations of abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Review Act on December 11, 2019.Susan Walsh, AP

IG: DOJ Inspector General to review Trump DOJ’s seizure of Democrats’ phone data

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said investigators would look beyond subpoenas to “other judicial authorities (used) to obtain communication tapes …

“The review will examine the department’s compliance with applicable Justice Department policies and procedures,” said Horowitz, “and whether such uses, or investigations, were based on improper considerations. If the circumstances warrant, the OIG will investigate other issues that may arise during the review. “

As the Inspector General’s investigation continues, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday he had tasked Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco “to strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures to obtain branch records. legislative “.

“In keeping with our commitment to the rule of law, we must ensure that full weight is given to concerns about the separation of powers in the future,” Garland said.

AG: Garland promises higher standards in research of lawmakers’ records

Democrats, meanwhile, have pledged to launch their own court action inquiries, signaling that they will call Barr, Sessions and other justice officials to testify.

Attorney General William Barr will leave the Trump administration before Christmas.

Schiff and other lawmakers have long said Trump used the Justice Department to punish his suspected political enemies, calling the subpoena requests “yet another example of Trump’s corrupt militarization of justice.”

It was not determined whether the subpoenas were inappropriate. But given Trump’s campaign to discredit his political enemies, including Schiff, former federal prosecutor Weinstein said it was difficult to disentangle politics from law enforcement action.

“I think you have to at least consider the politics to be related to this,” Weinstein said.

“No doubt, this guy was corrupt”

Never before has the FBI raided the Congressional office of a sitting lawmaker, but that’s what justice officials were proposing – and for what – in the 2006 William Jefferson bribery case. .

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Va., To the FBI and the Criminal Justice Division following the Attorney General of Principal Justice, a group of officials weighed the merits of such an extraordinary action, knowing that there would be a flashback.

“We knew this was going to be controversial,” said McNulty, then the Justice Department’s No.2 official, adding that he couldn’t recall any disagreement that action was “necessary. in the context of the investigation “.

At the time, prosecutors were in the midst of a lengthy corruption investigation that revealed $ 90,000 in cash stashed in the congressman’s home freezer months before.

“There was no doubt this guy was corrupt, but we wanted to make sure we exploited all the traps,” said a former official involved in the investigation. “There was no doubt about the need to move forward, but we wanted to make sure we were doing it by the book.”

This broad consultation, however, did not bypass the political storm when FBI agents arrived at Jefferson’s office, with the congressman finding an unlikely ally in then-Republican House Speaker Denny Hastert. , R-Ill., Who argued that the FBI had exceeded its authority, in violation of the separation of powers clause of the Constitution.

Although Jefferson was ultimately convicted in the corruption case, a federal appeals court ruled that the search of the Congressional office violated the Constitution.

McNulty, now university president, incorporated the Jefferson episode into a course he teaches on the Constitution.

Former Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty From time to time the Justice Department will have to make a decision that raises an important constitutional question. And sometimes they can be wrong.

While the former deputy attorney general said there were still many unanswered questions regarding subpoena requests for lawmakers’ phone data, he was satisfied with the level of deliberation involved in the Jefferson inquiry.

“From time to time the Department of Justice will have to make a decision that raises an important constitutional question,” McNulty said. “And sometimes they can be wrong.”

Contribution: Kristine Phillips and Josh Meyer

Posted at 11:10 a.m. UTC on June 19, 2021 Updated at 11:10 a.m. UTC on June 19, 2021

