



Representative image Beijing [China], June 19 (ANI): As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) prepares to celebrate the centenary of its founding on July 1, contradictory currents are evident in China and its authoritarian tendencies are intensifying at the national level, Jianli said Yang, a Chinese dissident and the son of a former leader of the Chinese Communist Party. Jianli, in an opinion piece in The Hill, said that as China’s global geopolitical importance increases, its authoritarian tendencies intensify at the national level. The party’s emphasis on survival is natural because, since its founding and the establishment of the People’s Republic, Beijing has always tried to strengthen the primacy of the CCP. He added that everything that has been positive in China since 1949 is credited to the party. A 1950s propaganda song popularized the slogan, “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China.” This song could be sung today with a twist: “Without the CCP and Xi Jinping, there would be no Chinese dream. Citing various media reports, Jianli said in January 2020, the discipline committee ruled that any official who “voluntarily surrenders” as part of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign “will be lenient” and those who do not. would not and would continue to take bribes “would be treated harshly.” Lai Xiaomin was obviously cited as an example of one who did not cooperate. The January death sentence was imposed on Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, for accepting bribes worth $ 279 million, shook the Chinese bureaucracy, the latest conviction for corruption among government and party officials. His execution reportedly led to others confessing for accepting bribes, but it was an unusual sentence for bribery and other financial crimes. Jianli, founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China, said China’s anti-corruption campaign appears to be continuing, as evidenced by new confessions from party officials as the centennial celebration approaches. So, while the CCP prepares to celebrate, many Chinese citizens will continue to die. Reporting on preparations for the centenary, authorities have stepped up efforts to curb dissent, signaling officials know that “the party must do more to strengthen public loyalty and strengthen its control over society.” “This seems to be the reason why the fight against corruption was launched in the first place – to strengthen Xi’s leadership position and ensure that no party dissent is visible. So much for 100 years of celebration.” , he added. (ANI)

