Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beats Donald Trump in Western Conservative Summit presidential poll | Quick shots





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shocked a little this weekend by finishing slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump in the Western Conservative Summits’ straw poll for the 2024 presidential election, organizer of the 2024 presidential election said on Saturday. survey.

DeSantis led the vote with around 75% versus around 72% for Trump in the highly unscientific poll, which was conducted online using the approval voting method.

The summit, in its 12th year, is sponsored by the Colorado Christian Universitys Centennial Institute and drew about 500 people Friday and Saturday to a downtown Denver hotel, along with an audience of tens of thousands who attended. watched online, organizers said.

Other possible Republican presidential candidates lagged behind, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz securing 42% support, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finishing just under 40%, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott at 37% and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is almost tied, with around 30% each.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul got 29%, former first son Donald Trump Jr. got about 25% and former Vice President Mike Pence got 21%.

The approval voting method allows voters to choose multiple candidates, which “minimizes spoilers and sabotage and gives viability and visibility to underage candidates,” according to Frank Attwood, who conducted the poll and directs Approval Voting USA, an organization that promotes its use. voters could make any number of choices, percentages total over 100.

All of the top graduates were Republicans. The straw poll, which listed 30 candidates, included almost as many Democrats as Republicans, from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to US Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

A handful of Republicans who are seen as potential future presidential candidates haven’t finished in the top 10, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The organizers reported the results of the Straw Poll by displaying a bar graph, so the numbers above are estimates based on that. (When specific numbers are released, the story will be updated.)

The summit, billed as the largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington, DC, has conducted straw polls for the president, vice president and governor of Colorado since 2010.

While he was able to secure the favorites of his right-wing crowd, polls failed to predict potential GOP candidates or general election winners. Restaurant Herman Cain won the first presidential poll in 2011, followed by Florida Senator Marco Rubio in 2012 and Cruz in 2013.

Neurosurgeon Ben Carson topped the poll in 2014 and 2015, while in 2016, summit attendees believed Trump should call in former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his running mate, and the former prosecutor for District George Brauchler was the runaway favorite of the Governor of Colorado in 2017.

