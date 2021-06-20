World News | Imran Khan excludes possibility of giving military bases in Pak to US for action in Afghanistan





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the country will “absolutely not” allow any of its bases or the use of its territory to the United States for any kind of action at the interior of Afghanistan.

“Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not,” the prime minister said in an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, a reported Dawn.

The interview will be broadcast on Sunday on the Axios website.

The prime minister’s statement came after he was asked whether Pakistan would allow the US government to have the CIA here in the country to conduct cross-border counterterrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban.

Previously, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had ruled out the possibility of providing military bases to the United States for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

The Taliban hailed the Pakistani government’s decision not to cede its military bases to US forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We welcome the decision taken by the Pakistani authorities not to cede its bases to US forces,” Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen told The Nation by telephone from Doha. “The demand by US forces to have bases in Pakistan is unwarranted, and Pakistan has rightly responded,” Shaheen said.

It comes amid reports that negotiations for the region’s military bases are deadlocked, for now, The New York Times reported.

“Some US officials (told the newspaper) that negotiations with Pakistan were at an impasse for the time being. Others said the option remained on the table and a deal was possible,” he said. NYT report earlier this week.

Dawn further reported that the Foreign Secretary dismissed the reports to that effect as unfounded and made it clear that the government would never provide military bases to the United States, nor allow drone attacks to the United States. interior of Pakistan.

During a cabinet briefing, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also ruled out the possibility of any US air base in the country, saying all such facilities are for Pakistan’s use. .

The United States is in talks with Pakistan and other countries in the region for cooperation in future operations in the war-torn country to control militancy, according to The News International. (ANI)

