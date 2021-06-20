Biden administration allows Trump return





The Democrats had what any sane political party would consider a remarkable stroke of luck: Donald Trump, the leader of their opposition (allegedly) committed scores of crimes, both while he was president and before, and the Democrats now control federal law enforcement. apparatus. As Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance write in the Washington Post, Trump is almost certainly guilty of obstructing justice in the Mueller inquiry, attempting to solicit bribes from Ukraine and multiple campaign finance violations (and probably many, many more).

But so far Attorney General Merrick Garland has resisted a full scale probe into Trump. For example, he refused to open a criminal investigation into the recent revelation that Trump’s Justice Department spied on journalists and his political enemies (instead of turning the matter over to the relatively toothless Inspector General). Rather, Garland’s DOJ continues to spend public money defending Trump against a libel complaint filed by writer E. Jean Carroll (who accused Trump of rape). At the same time, they argue that the lawsuits against Trump and his attorney general Bill Barr for the brutal attack on protesters in Lafayette Square should be dismissed, and as Greg Sargent writes to the Post, actively hiding several documents related to the abuse. of Trump’s power and alleged crimes. So far, Garland is effectively conspiring with Trump to help him escape responsibility.

Which give? There are a number of plausible explanations for this behavior. First off, classic Democratic shyness Garland is supposed to be a real tough guy on crime when it comes to the working class, but penniless gang members are much easier to throw in jail than wealthy ones. politicians. The latter causes a lot of controversy and complaints from people with very large platforms.

A related factor is Democrats’ crippling fear of being seen as “biased” in their use of political power. That’s a big reason they didn’t adopt Washington statehood when they had gigantic majorities in Congress in 2009-2010: because it would have made the party look grossly partisan. The fact that this would also have been quite legitimate under basic American government principles, today there are approximately 700,000 American citizens in Washington who are taxed without representation in Congress does not give the same level of consideration.

Republicans are looking for a way to camouflage their ruthless will to power with a little fig leaf of neutrality, just look at Mitch McConnell’s ever-changing “rules” for Supreme Court confirmations and if they don’t find any. not, they proceed anyway. Meanwhile, Democrats back down from action if they imagine Chuck Todd berating them, even as they correct a historic injustice in the process.

Likewise, carrying out an investigation that even appears to be politically motivated gives most establishment liberals steams. “One of Trump’s most egregious and dangerous violations of standards has been his repeated and publicly stated desire that the Department of Justice pursue its real and perceived political enemies,” wrote law professor Andrew Kent on the Liberal Lawfare establishment website in December. He then developed an explicit argument for allowing Trump to break the law:

Avoiding any suspicion of perpetuating this kind of horror, which is so reminiscent of tyrannies and banana republics, is an entirely plausible reason why Biden might want to avoid criminal action against Trump and his entourage. [Lawfare]

For some reason Kent does not argue that powerful people who can break the law with impunity are also very characteristic of “tyrannies and banana republics” arguably more than politically motivated prosecutions, as these could always target genuine violations of the law. , even if the motives weren’t quite pure (like, to take a random example, if the previous president committed a bunch of awkwardly obvious crimes). By definition, the rule of law means that no one, not even presidents or former presidents, should be able to break the law without consequences.

Any nine-year-old could instantly understand this point, but chauvinistic chauvinism is so ingrained in the liberal legal establishment that it is fundamentally impossible for them to imagine that American politicians are truly corrupt and deserve a punishment. jail.

I hoped, probably naively, that the scale and number of (alleged) violations of the law by Trump would shatter this corrupt mindset. Mostly I thought the Democrats would think twice considering Trump wouldn’t show them absolutely the same courtesy indeed, half of his time as President was spent trying to launch a bogus investigation or prosecute his opponents. policies. If Trump were indicted and sentenced after a fair public trial in which the facts of his crimes were revealed to everyone, it would surely make it harder for Trump to run for re-election in 2024, even with the GOP eagerly cheating.

But it seems recklessness is so ingrained in the Democratic Party that even basic self-preservation cannot motivate them to uphold the law against the rich and powerful. Garland would have to find out some principles or he would have to resign.

