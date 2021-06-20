PM Modis regularly visits UP from July | Lucknow News





New Delhi: Preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders will start visiting the state regularly from next month to take stock on development and welfare activities and organize interactions with party officials. Sources have confirmed that the prime minister, who has not been able to visit the state and his constituency of Varanasi for some time due to Covid restrictions, will visit the state almost every month, including his constituency. by Lok Sabha from July.

Party (organization) secretary general BL Santhosh and state official Radha Mohan Singh will visit the state capital again on Monday, during which the two leaders are expected to sit with the chief minister of the State Yogi Adityanath under whose leadership the party has decided to challenge state polls next year for which notification is likely by December of this year. Party sources said the two leaders would discuss organizational activities and also the possible expansion of the state ministry with the chief state minister.

Sources said BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Secretary Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also a member of parliament for Lucknow and a top state leader, will visit the country regularly. Status as of next month. A top leader will visit the state almost every fortnight, a party leader said.

Sources said the exercise was not only aimed at state polls, but also to address the confusion created by opposition parties during the four to five months the state was in the grip of the second wave of Covid. The ministers were invited to visit their respective areas down to the block and village level and to develop direct relations with the population, said a party leader.

Sources have said that while Adityanath will be the face of the party for state polls, the Prime Minister’s visits will play a vital role in building confidence. Although his visits are official for review purposes, the Modi will have interactions with party officials although no public meetings or rallies have been scheduled so far.

Even the visits of the Shah and Nadda will be mainly for organizational purposes to boost the morale of party cadres.

In addition, other Union ministers will visit the districts. Sources said heads of state have been asked to plan in detail the senior leaders’ visits. NDA partners like Apna Dal and Nishad Party leaders will also be kept informed of upcoming senior leadership visits and their comments are also sought.

After numerous meetings, the state leadership recently made additions to the party organization, appointing former bureaucrat AK Sharma as the party’s vice-chairman.







