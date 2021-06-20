This is the reason why the Jok-Pro 2024 community wants Jokowi to be president for 3 periods

The general chairman of the national secretary of the Jok-Pro 2024 community, Baron Danardono, gave a piece of tumpeng to one of the ranks of President Jokowi’s volunteers. Photo: Dedi Sofian / JPNN.com.

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Jok-Pro 2024 General Secretary (General Secretary) Timothy Ivan Triyono has stated that his idea of ​​Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to continue as President during the third term.

He said that if Jokowi does not remain president, it will jeopardize the ongoing development.

“Because if this development is cut, it will be dangerous. We will start from scratch like Pertamina,” said Timothy on the sidelines of the celebration of the office of the national secretariat of the Jok-Pro 2024 community in the region of Mampang, south of Jakarta, Saturday. (19/6).

Timothy said Jok-Pro was also trained to prevent extreme polarization in society like the previous post-election.

Therefore, he said Jokowi and Prabowo are important to be paired up as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in 2024 so that polarization does not happen again in the next presidential election in 2024.

Even so, he pointed out that Jok-Pro is open to all inputs, both pro and con.

“So if someone says it is undemocratic, it is very wrong, because we are very democratic. We open all possibilities,” he said.

The general chairman of the national secretary of the Jok-Pro 2024 community, Baron Danardono, has said his party will make a statement within the next five months.