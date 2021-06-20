This is the reason why the Jok-Pro 2024 community wants Jokowi to be president for 3 periods

Saturday June 19, 2021 – 7:48 PM WIB
The general chairman of the national secretary of the Jok-Pro 2024 community, Baron Danardono, gave a piece of tumpeng to one of the ranks of President Jokowi’s volunteers. Photo: Dedi Sofian / JPNN.com.
jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Jok-Pro 2024 General Secretary (General Secretary) Timothy Ivan Triyono has stated that his idea of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to continue as President during the third term.
He said that if Jokowi does not remain president, it will jeopardize the ongoing development.
“Because if this development is cut, it will be dangerous. We will start from scratch like Pertamina,” said Timothy on the sidelines of the celebration of the office of the national secretariat of the Jok-Pro 2024 community in the region of Mampang, south of Jakarta, Saturday. (19/6).
Timothy said Jok-Pro was also trained to prevent extreme polarization in society like the previous post-election.
Therefore, he said Jokowi and Prabowo are important to be paired up as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in 2024 so that polarization does not happen again in the next presidential election in 2024.
Even so, he pointed out that Jok-Pro is open to all inputs, both pro and con.
“So if someone says it is undemocratic, it is very wrong, because we are very democratic. We open all possibilities,” he said.
The general chairman of the national secretary of the Jok-Pro 2024 community, Baron Danardono, has said his party will make a statement within the next five months.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Loading…
Loading…
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit