Donald Trump supports Vito Fossella in the presidential race for the borough





STATEN ISLAND, NY – Former President Donald Trump on Saturday released an endorsement from former Congressman Vito Fossella during the Staten Island Borough President’s Republican Primary on Saturday.

Trump said it was a great honor to support Fossella, stating that the candidate is strong, tough, loves our country and truly loves the great people of Staten Island – a powerful voice against crime and all that goes wrong with it. the city we love.

The statement went on to say that Fossella will not let the residents of Staten Island down.

Fossella has been largely out of the public eye for the past decade, but told Advance / SILive.com he is ready to return to office.

Seeing the community I love and the city I love, especially Staten Island, crumble around us, encouraged by many, including my wife and children, to do something, Fossella said. This is really why I decided to run for President of the Borough to be a true voice for the people of Staten Island.

Fossella said he was very concerned about the rise in crime and the direction the city of Staten Island is heading.

The city is retreating rapidly. Staten Island is once again becoming a forgotten borough, which we tried to undo about 25 years ago, he said.

To this day, Fossella remains the oldest Congress representative in the boroughs over the past 40 years with five different people in office since his departure.

In 2008, Fossella served his tenure but chose not to stand again after an arrest for DWI caused him to admit to having a daughter with a former US Air Force officer in Virginia, when he had a wife and two sons on Staten Island. .

Since then, Fossella told Advance / SILive.com, he has to work to mend his relationship and is ready to fight for Staten Island, as the next borough president.

Some questions, however, have been raised about Fossellas’ financial disclosures in the race for borough presidents. While a number of contestants have raised and spent over $ 100,000, Fossella has so far campaigned without spending more than $ 113, with no loans and only $ 1,500 in donated services.

Yet in addition to President Trump, Fossella enjoys local support, including that of former Borough President James Molinaro.

He’s qualified, he’s spent many years in government and he doesn’t need on-the-job training, Molinaro said. It’s more than just my approval of him. It is my concern for myself and my family in the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos