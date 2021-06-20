Boris Johnson’s food waste czar BEN ELLIOT reveals why his family has ‘Monday leftovers’

Only take what you want to eat, writes Ben Elliot (pictured)

Take only what you want to eat. Don’t waste, don’t want to. Your eyes are bigger than your belly

For those like me who were brought up by the post-war generation, these expressions formed the backdrop to every meal. They were family slogans, pierced through us by parents who understood the true value of food. The food was prized and the waste was abhorrent.

But the further away we are from this generation, the more acceptable the idea of ​​food waste has become. We are now in a situation, as this newspaper so brilliantly pointed out with its War On Food Waste campaign, where a third of the food we buy is thrown away. That’s 4.5 million tonnes of edible food put in our bins rather than in our bellies each year.

It is a huge sum. And the cost is not just financial. The correlation between throwing away this amount of food and the huge increase in carbon emissions is real and terrifying. This is hitting our planet hard.

Take the potato, the UK’s most wasted food. Every year, in our homes, the equivalent of 4.4 million whole potatoes, or 714,000 tonnes, is wasted. If you stop to consider the amount of energy consumed in everyone’s production, the water used, the fuel needed to transport them, the human effort involved, it is clear that we are doing something fundamentally wrong.

Every year in our homes, the equivalent of 4.4 million whole potatoes, or 714,000 tonnes, are thrown away (file photo)

If we stopped throwing away all those potatoes, it would do the same for the environment as removing 326,000 tonnes of CO2 from our atmosphere and planting 5.4 million trees. Likewise, if we all stopped wasting bread at home for a year, it would eliminate the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as planting 5.3 million trees.

The good news is that the UK is already a world leader in the fight against food waste. It is right to celebrate our tremendous successes in combating this scourge on the planet and to continue to champion the cause internationally.

For example, at the G7 summit in Cornwall last weekend, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson were served a menu created by MasterChef winner and avid environmentalist Adam Handling.

Adam has a zero waste policy in his kitchens. Each ingredient comes from the region and is inventively used to make the diet as sustainable as possible.

Seagrass was picked from the local beach, mackerel was caught on the coast just around the corner from the hotel, and every part of the vegetable was used. Then any surplus was donated to local charities. About seven tonnes of the 3,000 breakfasts not used by police and security personnel were donated to a food bank in Cornwall, for example. It was a fantastic example of the inherently inventive and innovative spirit of our country. And we should be proud.

In fact, one of the most encouraging aspects of my role as the government’s food waste czar is meeting people from across the country who are as passionate about tackling food waste as I am. I have yet to meet a chef who does not commit to the challenge.

However, there is still some way to go. Every part of society has a role to play, from businesses to politicians to families. We can make real change, but it starts at home. Perhaps during the past exceptionally difficult year, a positive element has been that many households have changed their attitude towards meal planning. Meals have once again become a focal point of our day.

We were also forced to stop and think about what is really essential, limiting our trips to stores and buying only what is necessary. We have learned how precious our food system is, with those who work in our global food and beverage sectors rightly hailed by the Secretary of the Environment as the “hidden heroes” of the pandemic.

Environment Secretary George Eustice (pictured) has rightly hailed those working in our leading food and beverage sectors as the ‘hidden heroes’ of the pandemic

Yet as we cautiously exit Covid restrictions, it would be too easy to fall back into old ways. A summer of socializing is looming on the horizon, with barbecues in the garden and parties in the park as we gather with friends and family. Too often, these gatherings leave mountains of leftover sausages, salads and buns destined for the trash at the end of a weekend of festivities.

This year my family is doing things differently. We have adopted “Leftover Mondays,” where we start each week by eating only what is left over from the previous week. I invite you to join us. If we all did this, it would go some way to meeting the Mail on Sunday’s challenge of reducing food waste in our homes by 30%.

Small changes like this can make a big difference. Properly cooling our refrigerators to 5 ° C or less, checking the freshness of the eggs by immersing them in a bowl of water (they are always good to eat if they leak) and keeping the potatoes in a cool place are more examples of how we can all play our part.

By starting at home, we can also galvanize young people. Those under 35 have only experienced record high food prices and are used to an abundance of choices. They may be the most vocal generation on climate change, but there is still a long way to go to convince them that food waste is at the heart of the problem.

The involvement of schoolchildren is crucial. My sons are six and eight years old and their teachers have made sure they know the importance of recycling. But when it comes to food waste, the message hasn’t got across yet.

We need to involve schools, work with meal providers to innovate on waste and introduce compost gardens in schools. If we can get the kids on fire, we’re halfway there.

The government is also determined to lead the fight for change at the political level. We are discussing the introduction of mandatory declaration of food waste by companies. Getting businesses to measure waste is the first step in reducing it. Meanwhile, 53 percent of households have food waste caddies collected by their local council. We want to see this 100% by 2023.

Our environmental bill provides that each local authority must by then ensure a separate weekly collection of food waste.

We’re also helping redistributors get more excess food from the supply chain to those in need. I regularly volunteer for the London based food distribution charity, The Felix Project. It collects surplus food from businesses, supermarkets, restaurants and farms and delivers it to schools, food banks and other organizations serving people in need.

When Justin and Jane Byam Shaw started the charity, they found 300,000 meals a year to redistribute. Last month alone, they handed out nearly three million.

When helping, I am always struck by two thoughts: first, the astonishment at the large volume of wasted food; and second, how many people are in desperate need of it. Now when I walk past a grocery store or restaurant, I remember a few feet from where the staff are packing food for the trash, there will be a child who will not have breakfast that morning. .

No matter what prompts you to act, whether for moral, environmental or financial reasons, the urgent need to tackle food waste is clear. So I urge you to join me in supporting The Mail on Sunday’s vital campaign and helping to end unnecessary food waste.