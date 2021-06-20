Killing of college Communist Party leader shows China’s tech dream won’t take off, academics say

The case of a Chinese teacher who killed the Communist Party representative at his university in June is a sign that academia cannot thrive and that technological innovation is impossible to develop in the country, according to independent academics.

Strict controls on the education system are seen to run counter to China’s ambition, expressed by President Xi Jinping since April, to achieve original innovation at the national level, especially in the development of computer chips.

The murder took place on June 7, when Jiang Wenhua, professor of mathematics at Fudan University, killed the school party secretary Wang Yongzhen, allegedly because he had not been promoted and had. been fired. After the incident, online commentators questioned the existing talent promotion system.

Beijing independent scholar Wu Qiang told Apple Daily the case reflected the party secretaries’ strong control over schools and their staff, including promotions and research funding.

Chinese universities had lacked academic freedom since the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949 and had not been able to produce academic giants.

Students did not respect teachers and were encouraged to talk about it, Wu said, so the goal of developing technology would fail.

Another independent researcher, Benson Wong of Hong Kong, told Apple Daily that local officials in China would seek funding for chip development projects to showcase political achievements, but they would soon find that the required technology did not exist. was not available.

