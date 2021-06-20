Treasury, opposition MPs criticize agricultural policy – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Participating in a general discussion on the federal budget in the National Assembly, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle joined on Saturday in lambasting the government for neglecting the agricultural sector and asking it to announce a comprehensive agricultural policy .

In addition to criticizing their own government for a misallocation to the agricultural sector, some members of the Treasury have also expressed concern about the public order situation, power cuts and rising prices in the country.

Even Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed demanded that electricity costs be reduced and that measures be taken to reduce price hikes.

Most members made rhetorical and political speeches as members of the opposition called the budget a fraud with the Pakistani people and members of the Treasury dubbed it the best growth-oriented budget in the current scenario in the country. in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their speeches, MPs mainly spoke about the problems of their constituencies and criticized the performance of the respective governments in the provinces.

Opposition members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan attacked the governments of the two provinces while members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), mainly from Karachi, criticized the performance of the Party government of the Pakistani People (PPP) in Sindh.

Lawmakers mainly raise constituency issues during budget debate

The most impactful speech was delivered by the ruling PTI member of Rajanpur, Riaz Mazari, against the federal government and the provincial government of his own party in Punjab. He said the poor had been crushed by the rising prices, adding that it was either because of previous governments or because the current government lacked the capacity to fix the problem.

I will ask the government to reduce the price hike, he said.

Mr Mazari said his constituency had become a no-go zone because while five Punjab Police GIs had been changed, thieves still roamed the area freely. He said a number of operations had been carried out in the area, but to no avail. He said even the Rangers had carried out an operation, but the locals were still at the mercy of thieves.

Mazari said he raised the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the presence of the Inspector General of Police, but to no avail. He said the IG was not even able to provide information on the arrest and murder of thieves.

There is no government mandate in the region, he said. Feeling unsafe, people began to migrate from the area.

He then made a very interesting suggestion, that the money to be spent on operations should be given to thieves so that they do not loot people.

Charsadda’s PTI MP Fazal Mohammad Khan lambasted his own party government in the KP, saying local officials had issued him with certificates of completion for 10 development projects in his constituency, but on the ground only three projects had been completed.

Where did the construction materials for these projects go? He asked.

Mr Khan said the government had announced the establishment of a medical college and a cadet college in his constituency but no funds had been allocated for them.

Peshawar PTI MP Arbab Sher Ali called on the government to take note of the sit-in by residents of the Janikhel region, saying it was loophole.

Agriculture

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs Bashir Virk regretted that with the exception of Yaseen Wattoo in the 1980s, no one affiliated with the agricultural sector became the country’s finance minister. He said Mr Wattoo had eliminated the theft of electricity by setting tariffs for tube wells.

It is the farmer’s house. But we make decisions after being dictated by bureaucrats and technocrats, he said.

Multan PTI MP Rana Qasim Noon endorsed Mr Virks’ views and said the allocation of Rs 12 billion for agriculture in the budget was insufficient. He called for imposing the agricultural emergency in the country.

Unfortunately, the government has done nothing for agriculture. The nation is waiting for an agricultural policy, Mr. Noon said. President Asad Qaiser had formed a committee on agriculture, but there was no result, he said.

Policymakers are urged to abandon anti-farmer policies. Enmity with the farmer means enmity with Pakistan, he added.

Mr Noon said the farmers had not received any loans and had now stopped growing cotton. He also called for increasing the health and education budget and said there must be a ripple effect of the budget on the masses.

PML-Ns Nadeem Abbas said government policies would force farmers to commit suicide.

Khurram Dastagir of the PML-N said what kind of bumper wheat crop the country produced when the price of flour rose and the government now planned to import wheat. He alleged that the wheat was smuggled out of the country, claiming the government was a combination of incompetence and Mafias.

The government claims we have a bumper crop of sugar cane, but the price of sugar is constantly rising, he added.

PPP Hassan Tariq regretted that no subsidy was announced for seeds and fertilizers.

The National Assembly will meet again on Monday at noon.

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

