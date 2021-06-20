Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Meeting in Kashmir, Pakistan Warns India | Latest India News





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-stakes meeting with Jammu and Kashmir’s political leaders on June 24, Pakistan issued a warning on Saturday, saying it would oppose any move by India to ” divide “or change the demographics of Kashmir. In an official statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India should refrain from taking “further illegal measures” in Kashmir after its actions in Kashmir. August 5, 2019. Pakistan’s statement came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited up to 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for a high-level meeting in New Delhi next Thursday, which is expected to set the roadmap for holding elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory. Pakistan, which has a long history of rivalry with India, is determined to oppose the political ambitions of the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi, the country’s foreign minister, said Pakistan strongly opposes India’s actions of August 5, 2019 and has spoken out about it in several international conventions, including the United Nations Security Council. United Nations (UNSC). Genuine peace in South Asia, he said, can only be achieved peacefully when the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan even briefed the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary General of India’s possible measures regarding Kashmir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, adding that the country would not tolerate any potential measures by India that seeks to divide and divide Jammu and Kashmir and to change the demographic structure of the territory of the Union. It should be noted that relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated since the government led by Narendra Modi abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, thus ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. India also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, in parliament, dividing the former state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. For its part, however, India has always maintained that the repeal of Section 370 is its internal affair, in which Pakistan should not interfere. In international forums, India has stressed that it is capable of settling the Kashmir dispute on its own and, in turn, lobbied Pakistan, stressing that decent relations with the neighboring country will only be established. once Islamabad takes strict measures to curb the growing threat of terrorism. (With PTI entries)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos