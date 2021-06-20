The PM wants an increase in GB like other regions of the country: Fawad





SKARDU: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the federal government has allocated a record share of the 2021-22 budget to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants its rise to the same level as other parts of the country. Speaking at a press conference at the Skardu Press Club, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), soon after coming to power in Britain, announced a plan to develop a value of Rs 300 billion for the socio-economic development of the surface. The amount, which would be spent over the next five years, would significantly improve GB’s infrastructure and boost economic activities through the promotion of tourism.

He lamented the dilapidated state of road infrastructure in Britain and blasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) for failing to do anything for its rehabilitation when it had been in power for a long time.

Fawad said he had been informed by the political and civil administrations of GB, including the Chief Minister and Commissioners, that professional town planning services had been engaged to formulate master plans for all districts of GB, including Skardu , Shigar and Gilgit.

He said the situation in GB would resemble that of Karachi in the next eight to ten years if development work is carried out without proper planning. He said the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would mark a new era of development in Britain, as it is located on a critical route of the multibillion-dollar project.

He said the Indians have a history of conspiring against the region, adding that it is the people of Britain who have always supported Pakistan.

He said that the whole nation and people of GB condemn the illegal and unilateral actions of the Indian government in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K). He said Pakistan ended trade relations with India to let the people of Kashmir know that the Pakistani nation stands by their side. He said Pakistan had terminated an agreement with India to broadcast Pakistan and England cricket matches. He said the Pakistani government has decided to grant GB interim provincial status as work on its legislation is being carried out on an accelerated basis.

The Minister also shed light on Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan peace process and said Pakistan is playing a key role and doing its best to ensure that Afghanistan issues can be resolved amicably. .

On one question, he said, the courts have convicted Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in two corruption cases while proceedings in the Shehbaz case are ongoing. He said the government had requested an overnight hearing in the Shehbaz case. He said the court made the decision in the Nawaz case and he fled on board. The PTI government wants the accountability process to reach its logical conclusion, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, the government is working for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan on a priority basis.

He said the development package included in the PSDP included hydel power generation and transmission projects, tourism connectivity projects, youth skills and scholarship program, system upgrading health and water supply and sanitation projects.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan was that if Gilgit-Baltistan develops in the truest sense, all of Pakistan would be prosperous.

