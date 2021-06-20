Afghan border to be fully fenced by 30, Rashid told NA – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed informed the National Assembly on Saturday that the work on closing the border with Afghanistan would be completed by the end of this month.

Taking part in a discussion on the budget in the House, the minister said 88% of the work has been done so far and the rest will be completed by June 30.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the withdrawal of US troops, Mr. Rashid noted that the next two or three months are also very important for Pakistan. At present, internal struggles are unfolding in some 38 places in Afghanistan, he said, explaining that as many as 2,400 Afghans had joined the ranks of the Taliban.

He urged all political parties to keep their bitterness aside and sit down together for electoral reforms. All political parties should reach consensus on electoral reforms for transparent elections, he said. The parties are also expected to discuss the development of the regional security situation, he said, adding that Gwadar has become very important and the relations as well as interests between the countries are changing.

He praised Pakistanis overseas for playing a pivotal role in getting the economy on track by sending record $ 9 billion in remittances.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating work on the Dasu and Diamer-Basha dam projects, explaining that they would not only irrigate agricultural land but also provide cheap electricity.

Commenting on his ministry, Mr Rashid said: We are introducing ePassports while online visas are now issued. He said the issuance of an online exit permit would also begin soon. He said the passport could be obtained on the same day by filing an additional fee of Rs 2,180. He said a backlog of 300,000 visas was cleared during his tenure.

He also announced that offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would be opened in each tehsil headquarters to make life easier for the people. He said the process would involve consultations with the respective members of the National Assembly, regardless of their political affiliation. MPs would be able to choose the location of Nadra’s offices and also guide the government in this regard, he added.

He said mobile check-in vans had started operating in former Fata, where people, including women and people with disabilities, were served.

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos