How an American-Chinese war in the Pacific could end quickly

When it comes to the seriousness or potential urgency of any kind of Russian or Chinese threat, questions that unquestionably dominate the day of current reflection and discussions, much of the focus is on deterrence. , and rightly so. How can forces and capabilities be massed, deployed, or demonstrated to ensure that Russia or China simply does not want to consider the consequences of the US response to any kind of first strike.

However, what if there is actually a war? Who wins? Could a Chinese invasion of Taiwan be stopped? A Russian capture of the Balkans? While they are likely to happen largely behind closed doors, for obvious security reasons, it’s a safe bet that these scenarios are brought into play and analyzed in detail.

An interesting essay by the American Enterprise Institute addresses the question, suggesting that any kind of major engagement won’t end quickly, given the perils and risks associated with a potential loss.

The outcome of a great power war can be determined by what happens after the first campaign which can increase the production of missiles and other ammunition, which can quickly replace lost ships and planes, who has the base strongest and most adaptive industry and can better withstand the economic damage that conflict will inflict, writes Hal Brands, AEI scholar.

Brands’ essay, which contemplates a potential Chinese first strike on Taiwan or a Russian invasion of the Baltic states, argues that a war resulting from these movements could last for years, in part because the Russian or Chinese governments might believe that they just wouldn’t survive politically. if they were to lose.

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin or Chinese leader Xi Jinping would surely fear that admitting defeat at the hands of the United States would leave their country geopolitically paralyzed. They fear that the outbreak, and then the loss, of a major war would jeopardize their political survival. In terms of political science, they could bet for the resurrection rather than obediently conceding, Brand writes.

How can a war become a protracted, multi-year conflict? For example, if a Chinese attempt to invade Taiwan was thwarted in the short term, China would likely continue to fight.

China could make second and third efforts to break Taiwan’s defenses, or try to strangle it economically. Russia could test NATO’s defenses in the Black Sea or on another front. Either country could use cyber attacks, conventional long-range strikes, or other capabilities to target the homeland of the United States and put pressure on its alliances, Brand writes.

It certainly seems realistic that neither side is willing to give up quickly, however, there can be a myriad of ways a great power could win quickly as well. Perhaps the premise or assumption that any war is certain to continue could also be influenced by the rate at which air supremacy might be decided or how effectively air defenses have been destroyed or amphibious assaults have been taken. been stopped by long-range submarines, air power and ground. Fire. Faced with a short-term loss, it seems just as realistic that Russia or China could, for example, draw quick conclusions about their prospects for eventual victory and choose to avoid the risk of a first defeat.

Perhaps currently unanswered questions could be quickly resolved if, for example, China attempted an amphibious assault on Taiwan. Success or failure can depend to a large extent on who establishes air superiority, which can easily be decided quickly.

An amphibious attack would have little or no chance of success without air superiority or at least a serious ability to compete and minimize air resistance. Otherwise, a large number of American fifth-generation fighters, if they arrive in time, could simply decimate an attacking surface force from the air. Arriving on time is something very likely given the number of planes parked in the front and the precision and scope of surveillance technology that would see an amphibious approach long before it could approach the shore.

If an F-35 fighter jet, for example, turned out to be much better than a Chinese J-20 or J-31 aircraft in air combat, China might have a greatly reduced opportunity to fight for air superiority. . The outcome would likely depend on the outcome of questions that are now unknown, even surrounded by an element of mystery.

A J-20 or J-31 jet might, for example, mirror or even seek to replicate the external configuration of a fifth-generation American stealth aircraft, but does that mean it would prevail in air warfare? Not at all. The winner of any kind of fifth-generation aerial showdown, it seems, could be determined by simple questions For example, which aircraft has longer range and more precise targeting sensors? Who can see who first? Which force is best meshed or networked with information regarding a sensor-shooter cycle. If an F-35 uses long-range sensors, coupled with its computerized mission data files capable of instantly identifying or confirm threats at long distance, being able to see a group of Chinese planes before they themselves are seen. They could prevail quickly, especially if they are instantly networked with other means of attack or armed with long-range, precision-guided air-to-air weapons that now exist. This scenario has actually happened before in an Air Force wargame, in which an F-35 jet was able to see and destroy a large group of enemy fighters while remaining itself undetectable. A single plane could destroy several enemy fighters.

Information dominance could therefore quickly determine a winner in any combat taking place in today’s technological environment, especially when it comes to air supremacy. Maybe that’s why the shooter sensor loop, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), threat identification and rapid computer processing, is most likely to decide who sees who and who kills who first.

Once the dominance of information is established, especially in the air, it seems almost impossible to overcome. If an attacking force simply did not have the ability to find or target its enemy quickly enough, it would appear to be out of luck. So what is the current state of technology when it comes to Chinese targeting, AI threat identification, or long-range airstrike capability? This is where your answer lies. Once the force is likely to be technologically superior when it comes to finding and attacking the other, creating a deficit that might just be too great to overcome. If China fails to establish some form of sufficient air support, why would the country continue to fight?

Conversely, if a Chinese fifth generation fighter was equipped with sensors and long range weapons somehow superior to the American fifth generation, air support for an amphibious attack could be put in place. This is something that could prove to be nearly impossible to defend, as anti-ship and anti-aircraft weapons fired on the ground could be quickly destroyed from the air, and a defending Taiwanese ground force could be tasked with the seemingly insurmountable task of repelling a huge Chinese amphibious assault landing on its shore.

There are other factors that could determine a quick win as well. For example, should China have operational, long-range, precision-guided hypersonic missiles? In a war in which the United States does not have the same ability to pull or at least defend against them, then domination could, for example, be achieved quickly. The pace of the attack might just be too fast. Coastal defenses could be overcome without substantial defenses against missile attacks approaching five times the speed of sound. However, getting back to air support, an attacking force armed with hypersonics would still need information dominance in the air, meaning it might need hypersonic weapons capable of targeting and destroying. fifth-generation American aircraft, and to do so, it would need remote information dominance.

Weapon and sensor ranges, coupled with high-speed information, processing, targeting, and data networking, would likely allow the undisputed fifth-generation aircraft to simply wipe out a surface naval force. Chinese. For example, the F-35 jet will soon be armed with a Stormbreaker dropped weapon capable of tracking moving targets at distances of up to forty nautical miles in all weather conditions, the Air Force is advancing rapidly with the collaborative bomb in flight. the self-targeting adjustment of the bomb plane and upgrades to the F-22 jets, the advanced medium-range air-to-air missile and the AIM-9 Sidewinder allowed the weapons to use new technologies anti-jamming, targeting accuracy and range.

Essentially, something that can’t be seen or targeted just can’t be attacked, and space sensors might not be able to track a fifth-gen aircraft or even network tracking details to some kind of shooter. air or land. Without air support or the ability to defend against American air attacks, a massive amphibious attack would have little chance of success. Anti-aircraft guns mounted on ships simply won’t stop an F-22 jet.

A similar parallel could be drawn with regard to the submarine domain. If a Virginia-sub-class A wide-aperture arc sonar array or new generations of unmanned underwater vehicles help establish information dominance under the ocean, an advancing amphibious force might struggle to survive any type of surface approach as it would face a massive underwater torpedo attack, likely to come from depths less detectable by ship-towed sonar or from armed unmanned underwater vehicles capable of get close with little risk. VirginiaClass submarines – are increasingly designed for reconnaissance as well as attack, as they are now equipped with new types of silence technology and underwater sensors. However, if the submarine dominance of the United States remained contested, attacking surface ships could succeed against any kind of resistance from the surface navy, but it still would not remove the need for air superiority.

