Shehbaz decides to call the APC on electoral reforms





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League President Nawaz (PMLN) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to convene the All-Party Conference (APC) on Electoral Reforms.

He held telephone consultations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman and both endorsed the idea and supported the leader of the opposition.

Shehbaz told Bilawal and Fazl that the APC aims to formulate a common opposition position on electoral reforms, with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) expressing reservations on the bill passed by the Assembly. national. He said all opposition political parties would be invited to the APC. Various organizations and institutions monitoring the elections and monitoring the process will also be invited, Shehbaz added. He said consultations between political parties on electoral reforms for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections were needed on time.

PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PCA could prove to be an important opportunity to build a national consensus on holding transparent, fair and free elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also supported the suggestion, saying it was timely and appropriate, and we support it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) general secretary Ahsan Iqbal said the current system cannot develop the country and the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) experiment has failed.

He said the only way to get the country back on track was to reject the failed experiment.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here on Saturday, he said: The government has never lied.

This government is based only on hatred, jealousy and wickedness, and it did a doctorate in incompetence.

He alleged that attempts were being made to reduce the number of seats in the backward areas and that the government was playing with Pakistan’s constitution. He said the constitution could not be amended by a bill, but with the approval of a two-thirds majority in the assembly.

Ahsan said the opposition had been tortured at the premises of the Balochistan Assembly and that the action was reprehensible. Earlier, on Imran Khan’s instructions, PTI lawmakers attacked opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif during his speech, he said, adding that Imran Khan’s ministers urged people to ridicule democracy because they were unable to create unity and solidarity.

The government bulldozed electoral laws; the government took over the powers of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to steal the elections and even ordinances were introduced to amend the constitution, which required a two-thirds majority, he added.

The government didn’t even consult the ECP and now they are complaining about why the Election Commission exposed their theft. He said if Imran Khan could tell the nation what projects had been launched with loans of 13 trillion rupees.

The government wanted to give the powers of the Election Commission to NADRA through a bogus bill, he said and added that he wanted to amend the provisions of the constitution with a bogus law.

When the ECP pointed out that they also have a problem with this, Ahsan said and added that the budget was presented without consulting the RBF.

Imran Niazi Sahib, this government plays with the constitution, democracy, the economy, each of them weighs on democracy. This government cannot stick to any agreement. He made a deal with the opposition through the president and now he says he is not ready to follow up on the complaint against the vice president, Ahsan said.

Ahsan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to get the country out of trouble and bring political stability, which was needed to strengthen the nation. He said the PDM and Shehbaz Sharif were united on all issues.

He said if the country was run like the last 70 years, it would fail for the next 70 years. He said the country needs free and fair elections. He said that the people of Punjab are civilized people and that abuse is not part of our culture. He said no one in the country was now ready to trust Imran Khan’s statements.

He said the government should clarify its position in Parliament regarding the granting of bases to the United States.

