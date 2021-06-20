Turkey invites Russia to participate in the construction of the country’s spaceport





Earlier this year, media reported that Ankara was planning to build a spaceport in Somalia as part of a billion dollar investment in the country’s fledgling space program. Turkish authorities have not confirmed this information, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in February that Turkey will make a hard landing on the moon by 2023. Russia is invited to participate in the development and construction of a Turkish spaceport in an as yet unspecified equatorial country, Turkish Space Agency chief Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik. “We could work with Russia in many areas, on the spaceport, on rocket engines. We discussed the possibility of Russia providing assistance in the construction of our spaceport. They have a lot of experience in this field, both in launch pads and space ports. themselves, ”said Yildirim, speaking on the sidelines of the World Conference on Space Exploration underway in St. Petersburg. The administrator clarified that the Turkish side had discussed this with the Center for Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Roscosmos based in Moscow. More concrete work could start within a year, once Turkey decides on the location of its spaceport and its cooperation with its international partners. Turkey plans to build a spaceport in one of the equatorial countries of the world and conduct commercial rocket launches using this facility. Moscow and Ankara are currently negotiating a bilateral agreement on outer space. In his remarks, Yildirim said Russia has already presented its version of the document for consideration by the Turkish side. The agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year. Turkey’s nascent space program has several ambitious goals and, in addition to the moon landing in 2023, plans to set up a company to build satellites, build a spaceport in Turkey in addition to one abroad, increase Turkish space skills in studying space weather, meteorites, tracking celestial objects and creating space technology development area. Its goals also include sending a Turkish national to space. Turkey launched its first space rocket in 2018 and officially opened its space agency in December of the same year. At the end of 2020, the agency announced the testing of a rocket developed by defense contractor Roketsan. Erdogan hailed the event as a signal that Turkey had entered “the space league”. In an interview with Sputnik last year, Yildirim said the country’s space agency is working on nearly 30 separate projects and has held talks with around 20 countries on space cooperation, including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Japan, China, Pakistan, India and Azerbaijan. “We all want a Turkish citizen and a Turkish flag to go into space. We are working to accomplish this task. Russia is an important partner in this matter. It has the resources and capabilities to make this possible,” he said. Yildirim said in the previous interview. . He added, however, that “besides Russia, the Americans are also showing an interest in cooperating with us in this area,” and that it would be up to President Erdogan to make a decision. Source: RIA Novosti Related links

World Conference on Space Exploration



