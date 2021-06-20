Government is working on Gilgit-Baltistan development, Asad says





GILGIT: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, the government is working for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan on a priority basis.

He said the development package included in the PSDP included hydel power generation and transmission projects, tourism connectivity projects, youth skills and scholarship program, system upgrading health and water supply and sanitation projects.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan was that if Gilgit-Baltistan develops in the truest sense, all of Pakistan would be prosperous. He said that as part of the Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan, 19 megaprojects have been included in the PSDP, of which 11 projects have been approved by ECNEC and CDWP so far for which 56 billion rupees have been allocated this year, adding that Rs 135 billion would be spent until the completion of these projects. The rest of the projects will also be approved soon.

He said 50 billion rupees would be spent on the Gilgit-Chitral highway as part of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). With the completion of these projects, Gilgit-Baltistan would develop in a real sense and prosperity would come here. In addition to the PSDP, the federal government would also take steps to bring Gilgit-Baltistan out of its backlog.

The projects in various sectors will not only herald a new development chapter in Gilgit-Baltistan, but will also help solve the region’s problems and create many employment opportunities, Asad said. For the upgrade and improvement of internet service in Gilgit-Baltistan, the spectrum auction would take place within the next 2-3 months. He said incubation centers are being set up at a cost of Rs 500 million to improve the business skills of young people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Responding to a question about the transformation of Gilgit-Baltistan into an interim constitutional province, the federal minister said that all national leaders agree that Gilgit-Baltistan has constitutional rights. There is no backdoor diplomacy from India in this matter, adding that soon Gilgit-Baltistan will be included in the mainstream constitutional stream.

He called on people to get vaccinated against the corona virus as soon as possible, adding that for this purpose mass vaccination centers are being set up in six locations in Gilgit-Baltistan. The federal government is providing 30 mobile units to Gilgit-Baltistan, which would be used for vaccination in remote areas.

