Jokowi is building infrastructure using debt, Luhut: It’s good!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The allocation of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) to the construction of infrastructure continues to increase from year to year. In 2020, the government budgeted for infrastructure construction to the tune of Rs 414 trillion. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Gen. TNI (Retired) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will continue to increase the infrastructure budget. At the 2021-2026 Nominations Board Inauguration Ceremony and 13th Nomination National Working Meeting 2021-2026 in Bali which aired on Apkasi’s YouTube on Saturday (6/19/2021 ), Luhut said many parties said this infrastructure development was financed by debt. Debt isn’t a problem, he says, as long as you can pay it yourself. “Brothers and sisters, people say it’s a debt. It doesn’t matter if you pay it yourself. Go ahead,” he said. The same situation also occurred when the government built the Jakarta-Bogor-Ciawi (Jagorawi) toll road. “In the past, the Jagorawi were like this 30-40 years ago, it is the same, following this road in 15-20 years, new economic nodes will appear again, because there is the transport, ”he explained. According to Luhut, no country in the world can build without debt. He said the main thing was that Indonesia’s debt ratio was still low. “Our debt is still at 40% of GDP, we are still low compared to the United States at 100% of GDP or more,” he explained. Luhut stressed that despite the crisis, infrastructure development activities must continue. “So if someone says that with this crisis don’t build it, that’s a bad political mistake,” he said. Luhut believes that building infrastructure requires good planning and supervision. According to him, a project basis is prepared which can later grow the economy. For example, Luhut said construction of the Trans Sumatra toll road would be completed in 2023 or 2024. “We have to cut Palembang in Bengkulu, Lampung in order to be able to walk. Then Pekanbaru in Padang has to walk. From Medan to Sibolga,” he said. “The construction of the Sumatran and Trans Kalimantan toll roads, I mentioned, must be built, and now part of the Sumatra toll road is almost complete,” he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos