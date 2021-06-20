ANNA MIKHAILOVA: Boris Johnson’s cell phone seized after MI5 raised fears of “security risk”

Boris Johnson may have confessed that he thought Health Secretary Matt Hancock was utterly desperate, but that also sums up MI5’s take on PM’s mobile phone habits, which is why the device was confiscated, I can reveal it.

Johnson initially rejected requests from the Cabinet Secretary to change his number. A few weeks later, in April, it emerged that the number had been available free on the internet for 15 years.

Downing Street refusing to say whether the personally chaotic PM nodded and changed the number, it was left to reporters to find out he had when they found out the former faithful was no longer functioning.

So what happened?

Im told Ghosts, fearing a huge security risk, gave the green light to have Boriss’ phone removed within 24 hours of Numbergate’s exposure.

MI5 weren’t concerned about other booty calls from their pole dancer squeezing Jennifer Arcuri or other deep throats that Boris may have slipped the number into over the years.

But there were certainly concerns about a possible attack from hostile or even friendly states like Saudi Arabia, after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was suspected of having accessed the Amazon boss’s phone. , Jeff Bezoss, by planting spyware through a WhatsApp message.

Most importantly, I said our spies were concerned about Johnson’s tendency, as Dominic Cummings’ leaks last week demonstrated, to conduct so much government business through WhatsApp on this old mobile.

Someone picked up the phone at the request of the spies. They said it was a security risk, my source said.

The protocol would then be to destroy it, another insider explained. When asked if PM’s new phone had security protections installed, No10 hit the mute button.

Last night Downing Street confirmed the PM’s old phone was taken away but insisted it wasn’t done by MI5 but, wait, officials. Say no more.

You would have thought that one-on-one is the last thing anyone needs with Tory MP Rob Roberts. Unless of course you are management consultants funded by taxpayers.

He refuses to resign, but agrees to participate in the development of everyone who trains to become a better person. Last night, the Commons confirmed that the cost of re-educating Randy Robs would be borne by taxpayers.

Although he took the same online course in 2019 as a new MP, he continued to harass staff. Training is provided by Challenge Consultancy. This newspaper revealed that it had won more than 800,000 contracts with Parliament, which Lord Heseltine called a shocking waste of taxpayers’ money.

Even after Roberts’ one-on-one wake-up workshop, a government source tells me the Welsh MP will not be back in the Tory whip after his six-week suspension in the House of Commons.

Being able to drive is crucial, Margaret Ferrier told the Commons last week. There is nothing like a little self-knowledge as she was kicked out of the SNP last year and charged with culpable and reckless driving for traveling from London to Glasgow by train after testing positive for Covid .

It seems like every little gesture counts for Labor MP Taiwo Owatemi, who says Shell supplements her 82,000 salary with shifts as a pharmacist at Tesco.