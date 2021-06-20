Manish Tewari | Modi’s break on Chumar set the tone for Galwan

In Doklam, in June 2017, the NDA / BJP government was more interested in a propaganda triumph than a substantial result.

On June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a barbaric clash with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Galwan Valley. It was the most serious confrontation after the October 20, 1975 ambush by the Chinese in Tulung La in which four members of the Assam Rifles were killed.

On June 20, the Prime Minister put a rather bizarre twist on the whole tragedy when he said at an all-party meeting that they had not interfered with our border and that no posts were had been taken by them (China). So why did we lose 20 brave men? Did India then enter Chinese territory?

This is where the crux of the matter lies as a China. The NDA / BJP government repeatedly underestimating both the aggressiveness of Chinese intentions and the blatant intrusions into areas that fall under India’s perception of what the Real Line of Control (LAC) is. This revealed a serious flaw in their armor which the Chinese have now exploited to the end. This rift is the government’s desperation to protect its narrative of muscular nationalism at all costs. It both confuses and obscures the truth.

The problem started in 2014 when Modi decided to join Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad in deliberately downplaying Chinese transgression on Indian territory in Chumar. It is inconceivable that the PLA would embark on this LAC adventurism without the explicit political permission of the politburo standing committee, especially when Xi was visiting India.

The Chinese had also attempted this coup a year earlier in the Depsang Plains region. The 19-kilometer-deep incursion by an armed patrol of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into the strategically sensitive area of ​​Daulat Beg Oldie in the Aksai Chin region was noticed on April 16, 2013 and immediately banned by the Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP). This happened just weeks before Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to India between May 19 and 21 and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singhs’ visit to Japan later that month between May 27 and May 30.

The Depsang Incursion was designed to send twin messages. First, the Chinese were experimenting with their new self-confidence after Xis’ triple anointing as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC). Second, it was also a warning to India against expressing overt support for Japan amid steadily escalating tensions between China and Japan over the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands.

The Chinese were then as worried as they are today about the Quad. The Politburo China Supreme Decision Forum Standing Committee feared that the United States was once again engaged in forming a larger alliance in the Asia-Pacific region including India, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia to contain the rise of China.

The Depsang intrusions were dealt with firmly but with vigor by the then UPA government. It was recognized from the outset that the Chinese had indeed encountered India’s line of perception. A firm message was therefore sent to Beijing that Prime Minister Li Keqiang on his first trip abroad would not be welcome in Delhi if the status quo ante was not restored. On May 5, 2013, the Chinese fell back to their default position on the LAC.

As BG Verghese pointed out in a column signed on May 28, 2013, that the government can stand its ground and make far-sighted decisions has been proven by the way it handled the Chinese intrusion into the Depsang Plain without being shaken. or push by chauvinist clamor. At the end of the day, the Chinese blinked and withdrew. The fact that the joint statement released later did not mention the word intrusion that the Prime Minister used the phrase incident signified welcome restraint and the desire to avoid teasing statements.

However, a year later, when Chumar performed on the cusp of Xi Jinping’s September 17-20, 2014 visit, an overly bloody prime minister desperate to flaunt his newfound importance in his backyard in Gujarat. did not let Xi Jinping know that he would not be very comfortable in India if the Chinese did not withdraw before the start of the visit. Having recently won an election, Prime Minister Modi had the political capital to do so, but he blinked. This set the tone for the future.

In Doklam, in June 2017, the NDA / BJP government was more interested in a propaganda triumph than a substantial result. Not only was the withdrawal sequential rather than simultaneous with India’s first withdrawal, but the Indian government looked away and allowed the Chinese to occupy substantial parts of the Doklam Plateau within a year of the standoff. .

This was followed by the opaque summits in Wuhan in 2018 and Mamallapuram in 2019. Enslaved media and a deferential strategic community did not ask the tough questions about what was really achieved during these informal heads-up. By this time, the Chinese had guessed the Indian rulers and concluded that if they launched a broad front intrusion along the LAC, the NDA / BJP government would cover it up rather than frankly deal with it.

This is precisely what happened in April 2020. When the Chinese first decided to walk into the ALC, the government tried to rely on different perceptions of the ALC.

In fact, they had already started broadcasting this story from December 2019. Speaking at Lok Sabha on December 4, 2019, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Due to the different perceptions of the ALC, incursion incidents sometimes occur. I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese army comes in here and sometimes our people go there.

The government stuck to this chicane from April to June 2020 as a mortified country bristling with severe confinement tried to keep body and soul together. It was only after the Galwan tragedy, when the body bags could not be kept a secret, that the nation realized the enormity of the challenge. Then again, the Prime Minister unleashed the lies he perfected into an art form to the delight of the Chinese, as he endorsed their position that they never entered Indian territory.

A year later, this sad saga continues unchecked. After leaving important territorial positions on the southern shore of Lake Pangong as part of a disengagement plan yet to be evaluated under the microscope, the government is trying to escape the antiseptic glare of the sun by not even allowing Parliament to ‘have a full-fledged debate on perhaps the most disturbing national security challenge India faces today.

