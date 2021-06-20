What really happened there?





An overwhelming majority of lawmakers hate staying in Islamabad on weekend days. They prefer to spend these days in their constituencies; attend wedding and funeral ceremonies and be present in spaces specially created for visitors seeking patronage.

No wonder, on average, that no more than 30 deputies were found seated in their seats throughout Saturday’s sitting of the National Assembly. The scene relentlessly gave the impression of rushing, half-heartedly, through a ritual called “general debate” on the budget proposals. The leaders of the main opposition parties had already given detailed speeches on the budget proposals. Left behind are the types of second and third levels and they don’t relish the privilege of talking endlessly, without being verified by the president.

Yet a relatively “junior” member of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz), Khurram Dastagir Khan, delivered a very focused speech during the morning session. This deputy from Gujranwala had been minister of commerce, then of defense, during the last PML-N government.

After combing through the budget related documents, he surely managed to put together an exemplary speech that clearly showed how to ask relevant questions without being rude and loud.

After describing the proposed budget as “IK’s book of fiction and fake news”, Khurram Dastagir mainly focused on demolishing the “myth” that Shaukat Tarin had introduced “no new taxes” into the proposals he had developed for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Referring repeatedly to budget documents, Khurram Dastagir Khan made a credible story to amplify the message that the finance minister had, in fact, protected the already super rich from any further taxes.

Rather, the so-called “pro-poor budget,” insisted Khurram Dastagir, was designed to collect at least sixty percent of the targeted income through indirect taxes. We will therefore continue to pay more and more for the consumption of electricity, gas and gasoline. Most everyday items would also become more expensive due to the widespread application of the General Sales Tax (GST).

Projecting his reading of the budget proposals, Khurram Dastagir pierced the claim sarcastically; the Minister of Finance keeps drumming to make us believe that he refused to succumb to “IMF diktats” during the preparation of the budget for the new fiscal year.

Khurram Dastagir, so far, has also turned out to be the one and only member of the National Assembly, who noticed that upon reading his written and duly printed speech on June 11, 2021, the Minister of Finance also announced certain taxes, which had been rejected by the Federal Cabinet.

The taxation of Internet use was the most important in the given context. None other than Prime Minister Im-ran Khan strongly refused to endorse the idea, when it was submitted to the federal cabinet. Yet the Minister of Finance was quick to “announce” the same thing when he read his budget speech.

The finance minister’s revealing budget speech is mostly printed several hours before it is officially read in the National Assembly, but only after federal cabinet approval.

Many of the people who make up Imran Khan’s “hard core” are also known to be avid Internet users. They immediately felt overwhelmed and to appease their restless hearts, media officials in the Imran government desperately began contacting news executives on the 24/7 channels while the budget speech was made. of Shaukat Tarin was always transmitted “live”. For obvious reasons, it took a long time to correct the error. However, the announcement of the tax on Internet use is not the only mistake made by Tarin.

Speaking to the post-budget presser, the Minister of Finance was instead forced to “clarify” a plethora of figures, he had wrongly read in his budget speech. Khurram Dastagir cleverly referred to such errors to point out that the government had behaved in a noticeably awkward manner when projecting budget data.

Like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khurram Dastagir and the rest of the opposition lawmakers also continued to harbor the suspicion that in the end the Imran government would beg the IMF to deal with the “deficit holes” its plan to budget projects loudly.

But global regulators of the so-called “free market economy” decide to act gently and with a big heart only if countries like Pakistan do not put up much resistance to expanding cooperation to achieve a “strategic objective”.

The United States and its NATO allies had again defined a new game for Afghanistan and Pakistan’s role in being seen as “crucial” in this context. The opposition parties collectively suspect, quite strongly, that Shaukat Tarin primarily expected “rewards” for Pakistan’s possibly cooperative behavior vis-à-vis Afghanistan. That is why the budget he prepared deliberately left so many “deficit holes”, without explaining how he intends to fill them.

But speaker after speaker from the Treasury banks continued to “congratulate” the Prime Minister and his finance and tax directors for presenting a “poor and friendly budget, without imposing new taxes”. Some speakers of the ruling party also announced, proudly, that Imran Khan had refused to meet or take the phone from certain senior officials of the US administration.

“Washington has made it clear,” the Treasury bench speakers said with swelling chests, “that if President Biden needs Pakistan’s help in solving any of his problems, he should personally make contact. with Prime Minister Imran Khan ”. Then they stingily compared his conduct, to that of many of our former prime ministers, “who would slavishly rush to be of service, even if a junior American official had approached them.”

Yet a large number of ruling party members also seemed upset by an ongoing protest in Jani Khel, a strategically important village in the former tribal areas of Pakistan. Like the average consumer of our mainstream media, I am also not sufficiently informed about what is really going on there. Lawmakers in the ruling party also failed to provide illuminating details. But they continued to demand that “the problem” deserved intervention from the highest level of government to be solved. Surely it made me wonder what is really preventing our all-powerful Prime Minister from taking action to resolve an issue that seemed to have stirred up many representatives of his Khyber Pakhtunkhawa party.

