Politics
Prime Minister Modi must order his ministers to learn the difference between protest and terrorism
This week, I will begin by saluting the Delhi High Court for the clarity with which it defined the difference between terrorism and protest while granting bail to three students who spent a year in Tihar Prison. The judges had harsh words for the Delhi police for not understanding the difference. They said: It seems that in its concern to suppress dissent, in the mind of the state, the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be blurring somewhat. If this mindset gains ground, it would be a sad day for democracy. These words can be taken as a warning or as an accurate analysis of something that has already happened.
Personally, I think the judges were taking note of something that has already happened to our democracy. Many borders have blurred and the line between protest and terrorism is not somewhat blurred but very seriously blurred. If this were not true, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha would not have spent a year in Tihar prison. Students should not be in jail unless they are committing violent crimes. In a country proud to be a democracy, protest can never be considered a crime, but the Indian government seems to have become such a victim of conspiracy theories that it seems to fear its own shadow. For example, Delhi police succeeded in linking protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the Hindu-Muslim riots in northeast Delhi, as part of a murky conspiracy theory that protesters against the amendment of the citizenship law were jihadists and students of JNU who organized the riots to slander India’s name, at the exact time Donald Trump was in Delhi. Very, very blurry lines.
This is not the only time a real protest has turned into a conspiracy against India. When farmers started protesting at Delhi’s borders, BJP social media trolls took to the next level to tweet that the same people who were protesting the citizenship law are now protesting the farm laws. This time, Khalistanis were added to the mix, and when this group of idiots broke into the Red Fort, it was seen as proof that there was a huge conspiracy against India in which militants from the climate and pop stars were also mysteriously involved. Once again, the line between protest and terrorism has blurred.
What is most disturbing is that the line between genuine criticism in the media and sedition is also blurring. Thus, journalists who risked their lives to report stories of countless deaths from Covid and photos of bodies piling up along the banks of the Ganges have been accused of slandering India’s name through journalism. vulture. BJP trolls on Twitter regularly accuse them these days of not being patriotic and part of a conspiracy against India. All of this serves to weaken Indian democracy. The sad day the judges spoke of is already here.
The new criminal in this international conspiracy against India is Twitter. His refusal to obey Indian government orders to suppress tweets criticizing the prime minister or his policies is touted as a shrewd attempt to undermine India’s sovereignty. It’s all the more ironic that no political party has used Twitter for political purposes more effectively than the BJP. Amid all these conspiracy theories, has the Prime Minister noticed that if India is more respected than China in the world, it is because of our democracy? In every way, China is ahead of us on Earth and now in space, except when it comes to democracy. This is the reason why Narendra Modi was invited to speak at the G7 summit and not Xi Jinping.
In one of life’s strange ironies, the students were released on bail around the same time the Prime Minister told G7 leaders that as a democratic country India was a natural ally of their group. If he reads through the G7 declaration he supported, he will find these words: We will harness the power of democracy, freedom, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights. the man to answer the biggest questions and overcome the biggest challenges.
If these words mean anything to Narendra Modi, he must order his ministers and chief ministers to learn the difference between protest and terrorism. The Prevention of Illegal Activities Act (UAPA) should not be used to put students in prison. Journalists should not be charged with sedition for trying to expose the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager in Hathras or for trying to list the mistakes made in handling our second wave of Covid. When these things happen, it’s not those who go to jail who are the real victims. The real victim is Indian democracy.
If judges can notice that the lines between genuine protest and terrorism are dangerously blurred, why is it so difficult for Modis ministers to do the same? Why is it so hard for the Prime Minister not to see that the lines between nationalism and anti-nationalism have become so blurred that the wrong people are ending up in jail? Why is it so difficult for him to see that under his rule the Mahatma himself was able to be in prison?
