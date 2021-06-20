Opposition denounces shortage of vaccines against government – Pakistan





40% drop in recorded vaccination PM aid says million doses are available, supply gap will be further narrowed by 22

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing complaints about the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the PML-N opposition criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf decision for the delay in purchasing vaccines as the government says that a million doses are available and more are due over the next few days.

The main vaccination centers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi either suspended vaccination or slowed down the process, resulting in an approximately 40% reduction in the number of vaccinations, which was around 400,000 per day in the past. beginning of the current month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan shared a schedule for vaccine supplies next week and said pressure in the system, including local or distribution issues, would be eased. by Monday or Tuesday. In addition, he said, a million doses were available in Pakistan.

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the government for the unavailability of the Covid-19 vaccine and said it was criminal negligence on the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the vaccine was not purchased on time.

Today Pakistanis are suffering because of the incompetence of the Prime Minister. A Corona package worth 1,200 billion rupees has also gone into the pockets of the Imran mafia and we are now hearing similar problems regarding the vaccine, she claimed.

Dr Sultan later told media that a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were available nationwide. He said 1.55 million doses would arrive on June 20, 2.5 million on June 22, and two to three million doses would arrive between June 23 and 30. He also said that 400,000 doses of single-dose Pakvac (Cansino) would also be available. by the end of this month.

By Monday or Tuesday, he said, any pressure in the system and local and distribution issues would be eased.

Dr Sultan said a total of 12.9 million doses have been administered so far. Of these, he said, 226,000 doses were each administered on June 17 and 18, while 416,000 doses were administered on June 16. According to the latest NCOC data, 27 deaths and 991 cases were reported in a single day.

Meanwhile, the US government on Saturday delivered a shipment of emergency medical supplies to Pakistan. Delivered by USAID, the shipment included more than one million personal protective equipment.

Amin Ahmed in Rawalpindi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

