Differences emerge between politicians in Jammu and Kashmir as Narendra Modi extends olive branch

Srinagar: Differences erupted between political parties in Jammu and Kashmir over key issues, including the reinstatement of Article 370 and the demarcation of Assembly constituencies after the central government called on UT politicians to a multi-stakeholder meeting.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), one of the constituents of the Alliance of Peoples for the Declaration of Gupkar (PAGD) or Alliance of Gupkar, an amalgam of parties formed for the reinstatement of Article 370, confirmed having received an invitation from the central government for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

This will be the first time that New Delhi has held direct talks with leaders of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the repeal of Section 370 on August 5, 2019.

Section 370 grants special rights to residents of Jammu and Kashmir to land and jobs while denying the same to non-local residents.

The parties are divided both internally and among themselves on some vital issues, including the need for the reinstatement of Article 370 as a condition for the resumption of any political engagement with the Center on Kashmir.

Kashmir delineation exercise

The National Conference (NC), a member of the Gupkar Alliance, recently declared that it was not opposed to the delineation exercise, which was announced by New Delhi alongside the revocation of the special status of Jammu-et -Cashmere.

At the end of its provincial committee meeting in Jammu, the NC declared on June 8 that it was not against the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, but the method adopted is not, however, in tandem with the procedure.

In 2010, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the government of Jammu and Kashmir to freeze the boundaries of Assembly constituencies until 2026 while rejecting a petition by party leader Panther Bhim Singh in the Supreme Court.

CN also said its members had no power to shape the decisions of the Boundary Commission.

The PDP led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, however, refused to take part in the delimitation exercise, claiming that it was not represented by any deputy or deputy at the meetings of the delimitation commissions.

The central government extended the term of the Boundary Commission for one year in March of this year. The Commission seeks to increase the number of Assembly seats in Jammu-Kashmir from the existing 83 by creating more constituencies in the Jammu region and ending “regional disparities”. This has been a key request from political parties based in the Jammu region.

Currently, the Kashmir Valley is represented by 46 seats and Jammu by 37 in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

Is the Gupkar Alliance changing its purpose?

After the repeal of article 370, the NC and the PDP opposed any engagement with the central government.

The PDP had even dismissed some of its party leaders after meeting with members of a European Union delegation. The meeting was held in Kashmir after the repeal of section 370.

The leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said the PAPD leaders had changed their goals for the demarcation or restoration of Article 370.

He said they have always played with the feelings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir “.

However, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said the party has not changed its stance on the demarcation exercise.

“We believe the exercise was unconstitutional because a petition against the repeal of section 370 was pending before the Supreme Court,” he said.

PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said the party cannot participate in the demarcation exercise because it has no MPs or MPs to represent before it.

The issue of the resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandits

Earlier in a meeting with the Boundaries Commission, BJP chief Ashwani Chrungoo said he had requested the reservation of at least five assembly seats for Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus settled in the Kashmir valley for several years.

The reservation is the only way to end years of discrimination with Kashmir pundits, he said.

Prior to joining the BJP, Chrungoo, a Kashmiri pundit leader, had also sought to carve out areas of the valley to form Union territory and resettle migrant Hindus.

The request for a separate UT for the resettlement of Kashmiri pundits in the valley further revealed differences between political parties.

“Regarding the relocation of Kashmiri pundits to Kashmir as a larger political issue, the BJP is for their relocation to one location,” Chrungoo said.

Former chief deputy minister and top BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, however, dismissed reports of a proposal to exclude “another UT from Kashmir and split Jammu and Kashmir as rumor has it. “.

He also said the BJP was not considering any proposal to give Jammu a separate state, which several parties in the region have called for.

Meanwhile, CPM leader MY Tarigami, who is also the spokesperson for PAGD, said his party could not give up its position on the reinstatement of Article 370.

“We will never move to any meeting,” he said.

The party vehemently opposed the division of Jammu and Kashmir and the creation of the two UTs of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh after the revocation of Article 370.