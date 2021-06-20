Rick Santorum speaks out on CNN layoff, says decline in Trump news is a factor





DENVER Rick Santorum has said CNN may not have fired him following controversial comments he made about Native American culture if former President Donald Trump, whom Santorum has often criticized on air, was still in office.

“Once the value I brought to the network was less because Trump wasn’t in the news much anymore, they decided it wasn’t worth it. The juice wasn’t worth it. in a hurry, “Santorum told the Washington Examiner at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday.

Santorum, a former Republican senator from Pennsylvania and presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016, said CNN “has changed” in the past four years. Although he did not explain the changes he saw on the network, in previous comments on his dismissal Santorum said his dismissal shows “the intolerance of the left” and “the culture of cancellation. ensuing”.

LAUREN BOEBERT AT ANTIFA TO PROTECT HER: GET A JOB

“They wanted someone the Conservatives knew and respected to say things critical about Trump,” Santorum said. “I felt my responsibility to the country, not to CNN, but to the country, was to call him what I saw him and hold Trump to the values ​​that I think are important to the country. I would call him and say, you know that’s not what I would do, and that’s not the way a president should behave. “

He noted that he would also sometimes defend Trump, “which of course drove them crazy.”

“But with Trump’s departure, my usefulness has pretty much been diminished,” he said. “They made a business decision that you know, look, ‘as an asset it’s not as valuable to us as it used to be.’”

After joining the network as a contributor in January 2017, Santorum and CNN severed ties last month after receiving backlash for saying at a conference that “there isn’t a lot of Native American culture. in American Culture “while talking about the founding documents of the Americas. He later said he misspoke and has no intention of downplaying Native American culture.

The story continues

Although Santorum offered an on-air explanation, CNN host Don Lemon openly criticized him, asking, “Did he really think it was a good idea for him to come on TV? and try to bleach the whitewash that he bleached?

CNN’s handling of Santorum contrasts with that of legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who returned to on-air commentary after an eight-month suspension for exposing himself to colleagues on a Zoom call.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Santorum declined to comment directly on Toobin’s situation.

“I’m not going to criticize giving people a second chance,” he said. “At the same time, people need to be held accountable for their behavior. It’s a balance.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Rick Santorum, CNN, Media, Donald Trump, Race and diversity, Native Americans

Original author: Emily Brooks

Place of Origin: Rick Santorum speaks out on CNN dismissal, says decline in Trump news is a factor

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos