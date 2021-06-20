The pinnacle of Azerbaijani diplomacy – OpEd – Eurasia Review





On June 15, 2021, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey HE Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey. The Shusha Declaration is an extremely valuable instrument for preserving regional security and enhancing economic growth and infrastructure development in South Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. The Republic of Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has been one of the main contributors to recent maneuvers and geostrategic developments in the South Caucasus, and especially Ankara is the main guarantor of peace and stability in Europe in the Intermarium region extending towards the Caspian Sea. . In the history of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the Shusha Declaration will be a cornerstone of the country’s dynamic diplomacy and effective international engagement in bilateral and multilateral platforms. This declaration with Turkey will go down in the modern history of Europe, as an essential instrument which ensures geopolitical cohesion, economic prosperity and offers a better security framework for the whole continent. It is certain that certain governments of Western Europe, while they are in internal crisis, are skeptical about this economic and strategic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan; nonetheless, France and other Western European countries are substantial beneficiaries of the Shusha Declaration. The Shusha Declaration is a strategic agreement that claims greater geopolitical cooperation between Ankara and Baku and reduces the consequences of emerging threats such as regional armed provocations from Armenia and ISIS across the European continent and in the sea region Black. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan arrives in Baku, immediately after the unusual NATO summit in Brussels, this geopolitical move by the Turkish president has a huge impact for the entire European continent and for the economic progress of Central Asia. Flying straight from Brussels to Baku, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, shows the leaders of the European Union and in Washington, that Europe is not safe, nor safe, unless the Top Brass in Belgium and the United States United does not pay close attention to current developments. in the South Caucasus region and continue to turn a blind eye to the bellicose rhetoric of the Armenians and the massive planting of land and anti-tank mines inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia’s previous military actions inside Azerbaijani territory must be strongly condemned and studied by international actors and governments. The Republic of Turkey is one of the twenty largest economies in the world and its leadership role in preserving economic prosperity and regional security is extremely important; there is no other country in the transatlantic geography that comes close to what Ankara has done to secure Europe’s eastern flanks and serve as an economic engine in these uncertain times when a global pandemic crisis had tragically affected Western capitalism and international trade. For decades, investments have fallen in the European Union area, living standards have stagnated or fallen and inequalities have increased considerably. On the other hand, Azerbaijan and Turkey implemented economic policies that fostered unbridled economic growth, industrial production, regional infrastructure projects, strengthened Eurasian logistics corridors and improved the quality of life of citizens. from both countries. The EU has neither reformed the financial system nor restored stable growth; Meanwhile, the CHUSHA DECLARATION is a formidable alliance that will further develop the economy of the recently liberated areas of Dalq Qaraba, which is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, liberated from the armed forces of Armenia during the Second Karabakh War. in September November 2020. The Shusha Declaration will produce strategic and geopolitical benefits for both nations and ensure greater regional stability from the shores of the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea, as well as guaranteed security measures and a whole new economic reality looming on the horizon, which will directly benefit the entire European continent. The Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, will also experience a greater level of economic development and an increase in its participation in international trade and exports. Nakhichevan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Vasif Talibov, is among the first two regions in the world to be praised for mitigating the pandemic with zero cases of Covid-19 on the ground: implementing impressive measures in urban and rural areas of Nakhichevan. Above all, the economy has prospered in this region of Azerbaijan and the Shusha declaration will enable Nakhichevan to participate in international markets and develop new logistics industrial parks that will increase production and export levels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos