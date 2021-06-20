Morning Summary June 20, 2021





In a first political engagement since the Center’s August 5, 2019 decision to end J & K’s special constitutional position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an audience to key leaders, including those who were jailed for opposing the government. the decision of the Center, the region to June 24. Left parties and Congress may split over the electoral alliance, but they joined Trinamool Congress in demanding the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday advised states and Union territories to register cases against those involved in assaults on doctors and medical professionals. Arvind Kumar Sharma, the IAS officer, who had voluntarily retired and joined the BJP, was appointed vice chairman of the Uttar Pradesh party unit on Saturday. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan next week, which Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf will also attend, officials in Delhi and Islamabad have confirmed. The Ministry of Finance asserted that there does not appear to be a significant possibility of an increase in Swiss bank deposits from undeclared income of Indians, but asked the Swiss authorities to provide the relevant facts and possible reasons for the changes in the number of deposits. A shocked Supreme Court found that a bail application had not even been filed for hearing for more than a year before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, also at a time when the judiciary goes the extra mile to hear cases virtually. The BJP’s Odisha unit demanded on Saturday that the Naveen Patnaik government present a white paper on the actual number of lives lost in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian industry must support free trade negotiations so that they can move forward, said Australian High Commissioner Barry O Farrell, ahead of an expected resumption of talks on theComprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement(CECA), which ran aground in 2015. He also expressed Australian support for India’s patent waiver proposal for the Covid vaccine, a kind of turnaround. Pakistan on Saturday accused India of having “distorted” the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said it was ready to fulfill all its obligations under international law. The government of Assam has decided to apply population standards in all government programs. The condition will not apply initially to the tea garden community and people belonging to listed castes and tribes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on Friday evening. Virat Kohli led India’s resolute strike effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before poor light ended Saturday’s day two of the World Championships final. ‘trials at Southampton.

