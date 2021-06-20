Trump’s trade boss Wilbur Ross made $ 53 million back while in public service





Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made at least $ 53 million from private companies while he was collecting taxpayers’ wages and was supposed to look after the public rather than his own profits.

Ross said he made between $ 53 million and $ 127 million during his four years as head of the Commerce Department. The federal government only requires public servants to report broad ranges of outside income.

It is possible that Ross earned significantly more because he was not required to specify certain total income above $ 1 million, noted Washington watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, which reported the disclosure documents. Ross’ financial statement earlier this week.

Ross Numerous profitable entanglements with private companies while he was supposed to watch over the US taxpayer have sparked concern and criticism.

Even in an administration characterized by corruption, Ross has become notorious for mixing his personal affairs with his role in government, CREW said in a statement.

News of Ross’s earnings while serving in the Trump administration follows an explosive Washington Post report last month that an obscure Commerce Department security office was serving as an aggressive counterintelligence unit , collecting information on hundreds of Americans, including the department’s own employees.

The Threat Investigation and Management Service covertly searched workers ‘offices at night, searched their emails for foreign influence, and looked into citizens’ media posts. social workers to criticize the census, which is managed by the Commerce Department, the Post reported.

In one case, the unit opened a file on a Florida retiree who simply tweeted that the census would be misrepresented in favor of the Trump Party, according to the files. The Biden administration has suspended ITMS investigations, according to the Post.

Ross is already engaged in a new venture, a specialist acquisition company that has reportedly attracted $ 300 million from investors. He started the company in the Cayman Islands in January while he was still in office, Forbes reported.

Lawmakers, CREW and the Campaign Legal Center have raised concerns about Ross’s business entanglements even as he negotiates as government with officials and other national leaders on issues that could affect his profits. .

CREW called for an investigation in 2017 to find out whether it had completely disengaged from the Bank of Cyprus and pulled out of trade negotiations with China that could have affected its financial interests related to Navigator Holdings and Diamond S Shipping.

CREW also filed a lawsuit against Ross the following year for possible insider trading and other violations when he allegedly sold Navigator shares short after learning that a negative story was published in The New York Times in about its ties to society. In addition, the watchdog organization filed a lawsuit against Ross asking for an investigation into whether he had broken criminal laws by attending several government meetings with companies he had not caved in.

Late last year, a report from the Commerce Department’s Office of the Inspector General cleared Ross of insider trading charges, but found he had violated the federal standard of not avoiding l appearance of ethical and legal violations.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos