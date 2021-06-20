The difficult task of exploiting the cracks in the Russian-Chinese relationship

The US-Russia summit in Switzerland concluded on Wednesday with far fewer accusations and fewer finger points than the US-China summit in Alaska in March. But despite the more positive personal tone of President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the results will not change Moscow and Beijing’s broader and more negative sentiment towards Washington.

Russia and China maintain a mutual desire to weaken the US-led world order, an effort supported by their own trade agreements, military cooperation and diplomatic support, as well as a shared belief that the West is concerned about internal divisions. There is little impetus or motivation to change this growing convergence of views.

Understanding where and why the Sino-Russian relationship is strengthening is key to revealing its flaws and at least the potential to exploit them.

Moscow and Beijing have gone to great lengths to promote the idea of ​​a broader partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping has described Putin as his best friend, and the two countries have described the current state of their relations as the best in history. In a recent interview with World timesRussian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said if the United States and Russia discuss China-related issues at Biden Putin’s summit, Russia will brief the Chinese and let it be known that Russian relations -Chinese would not change, regardless of the attitude of the United States towards Russia. At the end of 2020, Xi said that by strengthening their strategic cooperation, China and Russia can effectively resist any attempt to suppress and divide the two countries.

Both countries are threatened more by the internal democratic revolution than by one or the other type of authoritarianism. Russia’s arrest of Alexei Navalny and China’s imprisonment of Hong Kong Democratic figures such as Jimmy Lai were symbolic manifestations of resistance to the West’s promotion of liberal democracy abroad .

So it may be that after decades when the West overestimated the solidity of relations between the two main communist powers in the second half of the twentieth century, the risk is now of underestimating its combined strength under two autocrats so determined in the XXth century. first century.

In 2018, Russian-Chinese trade eclipsed $ 100 billion for the first time, and the two countries plan to bring that to $ 200 billion by 2024. Much of China’s exports to Russia come in the form of machinery and electronics, while Russia’s large reserves of energy have helped meet demand from China’s large and growing economy. Their mutual border allows Russian energy to bypass US-controlled sea lanes, making it a popular alternative to other energy sources abroad. China, now Russia’s most important energy export destination, is crucial to Moscow’s attempts to prove to European countries that it has other export options.

In 2019, Putin and Xi declared their intention to reduce the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and since 2020 most of their trade has been via the Russian ruble, Chinese renminbi, or the euro. In particular for Russia, this will help to mitigate the effectiveness of US economic sanctions.

Russia’s sales of military equipment to China have also helped the latter in its quest to become a great military power. A growing supply of Russian-made jet fighters, submarines, air defense systems and more has helped China further assert itself in the Asia-Pacific region and bridge the gap between Sino-U.S. Military capabilities .

The Russian defense industry has benefited from supplying a huge and hungry Chinese market, having lost much of its Eastern European customer base after the Cold War. In addition, Chinese troops traditionally join Russian military parades in Moscow, alongside joint military exercises on land and in the Baltic Sea and the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The joint bomber patrols over the Sea of ​​Japan are yet another demonstration of Russia and China’s willingness to form a united front in the face of the United States’ global military presence.

Moscow and Beijing have also supported each other more broadly on the world stage. As permanent members of the UN Security Council, their veto power helps balance with the other three Western powers, and they have consistently rescinded attempts or abstained from voting to condemn their behavior to the UN.

In addition, Russian and Chinese support in diplomatic and military form for countries like Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Sudan, North Korea and other rogue states has consistently undermined the efforts of the United States. United States to isolate or weaken these regimes. Their united autocratic front legitimized strongman rule nationally and globally while eroding the viability of the liberal democratic world order.

Yet for the duration of the short-lived Sino-Soviet partnership during the first half of the Cold War, China was the junior partner. In the new Moscow-Beijing partnership, things have changed, and Russia knows it. In fact, Sino-Russian bilateral relations only normalized due to this change of power. China sees itself as expanding and asserting its rightful place at the top of the world order. Russia is a revisionist power, seeking to restore its strength and sphere of influence after the collapse of its historic empire thirty years ago.

Due to the power imbalance and their similar pursuit of expansion into a limited space, there are natural areas of tension that are bubbling under the level of cooperation between Russia and China.

The power vacuum that will occur in Afghanistan with the departure of NATO forces (even with the continued presence of private military companies) will add to competition between Russia and China in Central Asia. As Russia maintains its military dominance in the region, China’s economic investments in the five former Soviet states of Central Asia (including by developing their energy industries) have eroded Russia’s traditional regional influence and monopoly over it. local energy infrastructure. China has also attempted to reattach Belarus and Ukraine to its Belt and Road Initiative and other economic deals, despite Moscow’s largely silent disapproval.

As China’s power has grown, there has also been a significant competition for influence between Moscow and Beijing in the rogue states. For example, China’s development of the domestic arms industry not only slowed Russian imports into China, but began to encroach on Russian market share abroad. Finally, the increase in Chinese investment and immigration into the Russian Far East has added to the historical vulnerability of the small Russian population and the port of Vladivostok, the gateway to the Kremlins, to the projection of influence in the Pacific.

Russia and China will see through any attempt to divide them and are particularly sensitive to their differences not being publicly disclosed. Beijing is also keenly aware that a US that belatedly views China as its most threatening strategic competitor will be willing to do more to woo Russia in order to wean it from China’s grip. This can only happen if Russia is offered conditions that suit its own national interest, including freezing Ukraine’s aspirations to the EU and in particular NATO and easing sanctions over the years. time.

John Ruehl is an editor at Strategic Policy, a Washington-based foreign affairs magazine.

Image: Reuters

