Ahsan berates government for attempting to reduce ECP powers – Journal





LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan’s government, through a bogus bill, wants to transfer powers from Pakistan Election Commission to National Authority database and registration (Nadra).

Mr Iqbal told a press conference on Saturday that the government wanted to amend the constitution through a bill in parliament with a simple majority.

No constitutional amendment can be made by a bogus bill without a two-thirds majority. The ECP also pointed out this flaw in this proposed amendment and the government feels uncomfortable with its objection (ECP), he said and added that the ECP was given the mandate of the constitution. to organize free and fair elections.

The PML-N leader further said the government bulldozed electoral reform laws in the National Assembly. The PTI government wanted to steal the next election through this, he alleged.

The opposition will not let this happen, he said.

He further said that federal ministers at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan engaged in hooliganism in the NA during the speech of the opposition leader who mocked democracy. The torture of lawmakers in the Assembly of Balochistan was the black day of democracy, he lamented.

The former interior minister said the PTI government lacks the capacity to develop working relations with the opposition. This inept government is only good at lying, he said and asked Imran Khan to tell people about the report of the loan commissions.

This government took out a loan of 13 trillion rupees in three years. Could he tell people where are the development projects he spent this amount on? he asked and said the successor would be trapped in the debts left by the PTI government.

He said the government formed the budget without consulting the RBF. This government is playing with democracy and the economy, he said.

Mr Iqbal said that PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had a problem with the PTI because he had taken over his vote bank (PPP) in Punjab.

The PML-N remains strong in the Punjab and other parts of the country despite the worst political victimization of its leaders and lawmakers, he said.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif and discussed electoral reforms.

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos