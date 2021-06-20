[POPULER MONEY] The government withdraws loans from the World Bank





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government has just withdrawn a loan worth IDR 13 trillion from world Bank. The loan will be used to finance government programs in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. News regarding the World Bank loan became the most popular of all day yesterday, Saturday (6/19/2021). Meanwhile, the other most popular piece of information was comments from Garuda’s CEO regarding the airline’s suspended shares. Here is a full list of the most popular news: 1. Jokowi withdraws new debt of IDR 13 trillion from the World Bank The World Bank or the World Bank has just approved a new loan of 500 million US dollars proposed by the Indonesian government. The new debt is used to strengthen the national health system. Some of these are the addition of isolation places for patients with the corona virus (Covid-19), hospital beds, additional medical staff, testing laboratories, as well as supervision and increased preparedness to face the pandemic. In addition, the World Bank loan will also be used by the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to expand the Covid-19 vaccination program. After can be read here. The stock trading activities of PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (GIAA) have been temporarily suspended by the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX). In response to this, Garuda Indonesia CEO Irfan Setiaputra said the company was aware of the suspension. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Now, according to Irfan, Garuda Indonesia is trying to complete the sukuk payment worth US $ 500 million or the equivalent of Rs.7,200 billion. “Currently, the company also continues to establish intensive communication with sukuk holders to convey information regarding the actions currently taken by the company with the aim of fulfilling the obligation to pay sukuk coupons with reference to the applicable mechanism.” , he told Kompas. .com, Friday (18/6) ./ 2021). After can be read here. The BPJS Health member status is very dependent on the fluidity or not of the payment of the contributions. Then how how to check whether BPJS Health is active or not? There are several ways to check whether BPJS Health is active or not. The required data is the card number or can use the population identification number (NIK). So here are some methods to check whether BPJS Kesehatan is active or not as a participant in National Health Insurance (JKN). After can be read here. 4. Bitcoin price et al back depressed, what is the reason? The price of cryptocurrencies fell again in trading today, Saturday (6/19/2021). After briefly rising earlier in the week, the price of the most popular crypto asset has continued to decline in recent days. bitcoin price for example, cited by CoinMarketCap in today’s trading, it fell 5.75% to $ 35,551.93 per chip. This figure is equivalent to approximately Rp 511.95 million (exchange rate of Rp 14,400). After can be read here.

