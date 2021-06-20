80pc Pak-Afghan border fence work completed, says Sh Rashid





ISLAMABAD – Treasury and opposition deputies in the National Assembly on Saturday actively participated in the budget debate, blaming each other for economic challenges in the country.

Lawmakers, in a one-day session, giving speeches on budget proposals expressed deep concern over the unpleasant incident in the National Assembly and suggested strict legislation on such incidents.

They suggested that MPs should be removed from their seats for ignoring and violating the standards and sanctity of parliament. The house witnessed very low attendance at the session as only 25 MPs from both sides of the aisle were present in the house to deliver speeches.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, taking part in the budget debate, said it was necessary to work together on electoral reforms, putting differences aside. He said parliamentary political parties should also focus on the regional security situation.

Regarding the situation on the Afghan border, the minister told the House that 88 percent of the border fence work with Afghanistan has been completed and the remaining work will soon be completed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made all possible efforts to improve the economic situation. He said it went to the prime minister’s credit for starting work on the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dam projects. “These projects will not only irrigate our lands, but also provide cheap electricity,” he said, adding that expensive electricity projects need to be reconsidered.

Regarding the issuance of visas, he said the backlog has been closed. “Now there is an online visa facility even on the exit visa,” he added. He said, “Now passports can be made in a day,” he said. “We are introducing electronic passports while online visas are now issued,” he said, noting that NADRA offices will be established at each tehsil headquarters to make life easier for people.

About approaching the IMF for loans, he said all governments should approach the IMF. “We must not engage in a blame game on this issue,” he said. He also expressed his deep concern over an unpleasant incident in the National Assembly.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi said previous governments had given military bases to the United States. “Your government [PML-N] had given military bases ”, he declared, mentioning that the Minister of the Interior of the PML-N at the time of his government had accepted the presence of black waters in the country. Afridi also urged opposition parties not to abuse the Kashmir conflict for their small personal and political goals.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Khurram Dastagir Khan during his speech at the budget session said the so-called pro-poor budget was instead designed to collect at least 60% of the income targeted by through indirect taxes. “We will therefore continue to pay more and more for the consumption of electricity, gas and gasoline,” he warned. “Most everyday items would also become more expensive due to the widespread application of the General Sales Tax (GST).”

He said that due to the wise strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was rapidly defeating the Covid-19 pandemic. “The whole world is now praising Pakistan and our Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic,” he said.

PPP-P MP Abdul Qadir Patail sharply criticized the government and its third budget. He was concerned that inflation would rise further after the third federal budget. “There is no reform package in the federal budget for the poor,” he said.

The senior PML-N deputy from Gujranwala said this third “anti-poor” budget was proof of the government’s incompetence. PML-N MP Zoohra Wadood Fatmi said inflation has peaked in the current era of government. She added that the PTI government had failed to keep its promises to build houses and create jobs.

PTI’s Rana Qasim Noon, taking part in the debate, said there was a need to impose an agricultural emergency in the country. “It is necessary to impose a control on the controllers of pesticides. Fake drugs are seriously affecting the agricultural sector, ”he said.

Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan said the 20,000 rupee minimum wage announced in the budget is not enough and should be reviewed.

