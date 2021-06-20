Tensions within the BJP invite troubleshooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s grip on the BJP appears to be crumbling. The impregnable party discipline, hallmark since Modi and Amit Shah took the reins of the BJP in 2014, seems to be shaken by constant bickering. While the developments in Karnataka grabbed the headlines, tensions are brewing elsewhere as well, particularly in the heart of Hindi who had firmly supported the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections in Lok Sabha.

Dissenting voices are heard within the BJP in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and even Tripura, prompting the convenience store and secretary general of the BJP (Organization) BL Santosh to crisscross the country to smooth the ruffled feathers .

Santosh, a vocal secretary general (organization) of the BJP, has spent the past few weeks in Dehradun, Lucknow, Panaji and Agartala to hear the grievances of party workers as the whispers suddenly rose to the BJP after its defeat in West Bengal. elections.

The rumblings in the party are a worrying development for the central leadership ahead of elections in five states, including the UP, early next year. A poor performance in the most populous state could have a direct impact on the BJP’s reelection prospects in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha.

After coming to power in 2017 in the UP, the harsh image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s task master was severely beaten in the second wave of Covid-19 as images of corpses floating in the Ganges and mass burials along the river banks dominated news television screens. The flaws in the BJP’s armor were further exposed when BJP veteran and Union Minister Santosh Gangwar wrote an open letter criticizing the Yogi governments’ handling of the Covid-19 situation and the reign of the bureaucracy with little respect for elected officials.

Gangwars’ letter scratched the varnish of UP stability, as some MPs also complained about the style of operation of chief ministers. What is our position anyway? If we MPs talk too much we will also face charges of sedition, BJP MP Rakesh Rathore said in a video that went viral on social media, pointing to the state government’s tough tactics. .

Dissenting voices in the UP began after the BJP performed poorly in the panchayat election last month, and grew as mismanagement of Covid-19 in the state grabbed the headlines. An alarmed BJP rushed his interlocutors to Lucknow, knowing full well that any slippage in India’s most populous state could cost the party dearly in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP tally in UP had fallen from 71 of Lok Sabha’s 80 seats in the 2014 elections to 62 in 2019. However, any further decline in the numbers could affect its national tally in 2024.

A flurry of meetings in Lucknow and Yogi’s summons to Delhi for talks with Modi and Shah in addition to BJP chairman JP Nadda have sparked speculation about the imminent exit of the chief ministers. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mauryas added that the BJP does not decide who will lead the next elections in the state. During his meetings in Delhi, we learn that the BJP leadership pushed Yogi to carry out a cabinet reshuffle to ensure representation of allies and caste leaders. But a week after the Yogis’ visit to the nation’s capital, this cabinet reshuffle has yet to materialize. Santosh is expected to be in Lucknow again on Monday and all eyes will be on developments there.

In Uttarakhand, the sudden change of chief minister in March appears to have done the BJP no good. New Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is in a war of words with his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat over alleged irregularities in the conduct of RT-PCR tests for Kumbh Mela. Trivendra had ruffled many feathers in the extended BJP family by his decisions to take over temple guidance in the Hill State and the cautious approach of Kumbh Mela. Tirath has reversed the position, but the peak of Covid-19 cases after the Kumbh Mela and its failure to establish a working relationship with regional leaders worries the BJP. The tiny hill state has a lineup of leaders with competing ambitions, add to that a galaxy of top leaders who left Congress ahead of the 2017 legislative election and you have a potent mix of issues.

In Rajasthan, attempts by the central leadership to sideline former chief minister Vasundhara Raje were dashed and left her to chart her own course. Rajes loyalists floated the Vasundhra Raje Samarthak Manch causing much unease within the party. BJP plans to support Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as an alternative to Raje have not advanced. Raje swept the 2013 legislative elections and won all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. She resisted attempts by the Modi-Shah duo to bring her into national politics and leave the state for a new one. leadership takes root.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh also have challengers at the feet of Chief Ministers Vijay Rupani and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, turning formerly BJP assured states into problems that need urgent central management care.

Crushing victory

In Tripura, the BJP won an overwhelming surprise victory in the 2018 parliamentary elections, toppling the 25-year-old Left Front government while courting dissidents in Congress and Trinamool. The BJP achieved this with the help of Mukul Roy, Mamata Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant, who had crossed over in 2017.

With Roy back in the Trinamool camp after Banerjees’ victory in the West Bengal election, the BJP is feeling the nervousness in Tripura. Roy called Sudip Roy Barman, the disgruntled BJP leader who was sacked by the Tripura cabinet in 2019.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the protégé of the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, grapples with ambitious Vishwajeet Rane, who left Congress to join the BJP in 2017.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, intra-party issues emerged as the biggest challenge for the BJP and it appears to have followed the same path as Congress in its heyday, resulting in an acute lack of second-tier talent and leadership .

After the 1984 defeat, LK Advani expanded the BJP by inducting new talent and encouraging them to forge their own path in the respective states, Modis’ emphasis on a strong center led to the appointment of chief ministers. who failed to flourish with the exception of Yogi Adityanath and BS Yediurappa. The choice of chief ministers in most states may have strengthened Modis’ position in the Center, but it was to the detriment of the party. The Atal-Advani era saw the emergence of leaders such as Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Uma Bharti, Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kalyan Singh, among others.

Under Modi, the absence of powerful rulers is keenly felt in states such as MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and even Delhi. The BJP can breathe quietly with the lack of cohesion in the opposition ranks and the failure of Congress to put its house in order. The maxim – nature abhors a vacuum – is also true in politics and spawns unexpected rulers. In 2014, few believed that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray would become the CM of Maharashtra, but an unlikely alliance made it possible.

It may not bode well for the BJP to seek solace in the TINA factor, as politics is full of surprises, as was evident in 1996 when HD Deve Gowda became Prime Minister. More recently, in 2004, Congress found itself as the biggest party at a time when another term for then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee seemed a virtual certainty.