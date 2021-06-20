Mike Pence “Not A Traitor” Says Kevin McCarthy, “Stood Right By President Trump”





Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy said former Vice President Mike Pence was not a traitor and defended him after some rowdy hecklers accused Pence of treason in a speech on Friday.

McCarthy, a Republican who represents California’s 23rd Congressional District, told Fox News after Pence’s speech that the former vice president had “stood beside” former President Donald Trump.

Pence was greeted with “traitorous” cries on Friday during his speech at the Road to Majority Policy conference in Orlando, Florida. The event was organized by the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

McCarthy spoke to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and was asked about the heckling incident.

“Is Mike Pence a traitor?” Kilmeade asked.

“Mike Pence is not a traitor,” McCarthy said.

“Mike Pence was not only a member of Congress that I served with him, one of the most conservative members,” he said.

“He was the governor of Indiana. And he was the vice president, he stood by President Trump, helped him through tax reform, brought in these judges,” McCarthy said.

Former President Trump has successfully appointed three Supreme Court justices as well as a host of other lower court judges across the country.

However, Pence came under heavy criticism from some Trump supporters for his actions on January 6. In his capacity as Vice President, Pence presided over the final ratification of the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump called on Pence to do “the right thing” and overturn the election results won by President Joe Biden. However, Pence did not have the authority to do this and did not attempt to do so. He was rushed to safety as the deadly Capitol Hill riot unfolded, but later returned to fulfill his largely ceremonial role and certify the election.

Rowdy hecklers at the Road to Majority Policy Conference were probably referring to Pence’s inaction to overturn the election when they shouted “traitor” on Friday.

“It’s great to be back with so many Patriots dedicated to the faith and freedom and the road to coming of age,” Pence said before the heckling started.

“I’m a Christian, Conservative, and Republican, in that order,” he continued as the disruption to his speech grew. Some rowdies were reportedly kicked out of the room.

Pence recently made a comeback to public appearances in what some see as a possible opening salute for a presidential candidacy in 2024. However, the former vice president could face an uphill battle as Trump teased another presidential candidacy.

Newsweek has asked Rep Kevin McCarthy and Mike Pence’s office for comment.

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Lincoln-Reagan GOP Dinner on June 3, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Pence was called a “traitor” by rowdies during a speech on Friday. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos