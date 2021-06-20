The Observer’s perspective on China’s human rights violations in Hong Kong | Editorial observer

China did not wait long to show its contempt for last weekend’s criticism by G7 countries of human rights violations in Hong Kong. By ordering the arrest of the editor-in-chief and four senior officials of the Apple Daily newspaper for allegedly conspiring with foreign forces, Xi Jinping and the Communist Party sent a crude message of defiance to the West.

There is no serious doubt that the Chinese president and his Beijing apparatchiks are responsible for this provocative injustice. Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong 2019-20, which Apple Daily supported, shaken the monopoly of power of the CCP and self-esteem in a way never seen from Tiananmen Square. Since then, he has punished the former British colony.

The assumption by China of direct control over Hong Kong affairs, in violation of the binding commitments made during the 1997 handover, is increasingly blatant. The CCP’s imposition of a security law made in Beijing last year and the exclusion from the legislature of unpatriotic opposition members has fatally eroded Hong Kong’s legally guaranteed autonomy.

The attack on press freedom and free speech is part of this broader crackdown on democratic freedoms that are systematically denied to people in mainland China. Apple DailyThe real offense is to have opposed the illegitimate takeover of Beijing through the exercise of principled, informed and critical journalism. Xi and his censor commissioners just can’t take it.

The fact that citizens rallied to support the newspaper last week, buying copies in large numbers, is an encouraging sign that Beijing’s bullying has not crushed Hong Kong’s spirit of independence. The courageous position taken by Jimmy Lai, Apple DailyThe owner, who is already in jail on false charges, and editor-in-chief Ryan Law deserve deep respect.

The shameful antics of their persecutors, on the other hand, provide a glimpse into the insecure state of mind of the party apparatchiks who live in ultimate fear of Xis’ wrath. Hong Kong security chief John Lee said those arrested used their journalism as a tool to endanger national security. How fragile and weak is the Chinese state that simple words make it tremble like this.

Those arrested last week must be released immediately and all charges must be dropped. The same goes for more than 100 people, including politicians and activists, detained under the security law since last year. If they have the slightest ethical qualms, journalists working in Chinese state media should support their colleagues in Apple Daily.

That China has once again dishonored itself by shirking its responsibility to respect the Joint Sino-British Declaration, upholding international law and upholding universal values ​​as defined by the UN, is unfortunately not surprising, given his conduct since Xi took power. His serial misdeeds are a testament to a sense of impunity that now has a wider negative influence around the world.

In neighboring Myanmar, for example, the murderous behavior of the military junta that took power in February reflects a similar belief that the international community can be ignored and that hard-won global civil and human rights can be overthrown at will. These cowardly generals continue to be backed by Beijing support.

Pushed into action by the extreme gravity of the Myanmar crisis, the usually divided United Nations General Assembly voted on Friday in favor of a arms embargo. No less than 119 countries have called on the junta to release political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi, and to respect the outcome of last year’s elections. Guess what? China abstained.

Chinese contempt for international standards is now common, ranging from abuse in Xinjiang to its refusal to help establish the exact origin of Covid-19. The lack of excuses for the random and chaotic descent of the last few months on Earth from Chinese rocket debris, which could have turned out to be disastrous for many below, rightly symbolizes the arrogant and reckless exceptionalism of the Xi Era.

Western leaders last week called on China to start respecting fundamental liberties in Hong Kong and elsewhere. Harder and more concrete actions to achieve this objective will be necessary.