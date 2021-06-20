Government to release all ADP funds early next fiscal year – Journal





PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said on Saturday that the government has decided to release 100% of the annual development program (ADP) funds at the start of the coming fiscal year.

Addressing the post-budget briefing here, Jhagra said the development budget will be released on July 1 to ensure swift work on programs.

He said it was up to the ministries to improve their performance.

The minister said the government presented a historic budget in dire straits.

He said the tax breaks in the budget were for the common man.

Mr. Jhagra said that reducing the business tax to zero will benefit the business class, while the farm property tax exemption will benefit more than 700,000 farmers in the province.

Minister says move promises rapid elevation work

He said the registration tax exemption would also help the province’s middle class.

The minister said the reduction in the tax rate has also helped broaden the tax base.

He said the province has a narrow tax base, which it needs to broaden.

Mr. Jhagra said the government has improved its tax collection and that the collection of taxes on urban buildings has increased from Rs 4 billion to Rs 7 billion.

He said the KP Revenue Authority had increased its tax collection from Rs 10 billion to Rs 20 billion.

The minister said the fiscal target for the next fiscal year was ambitious and would be good for the province.

He said the provincial government will provide the collected urban property tax to tehsil municipal governments at the start of the year for their projects.

Jhagra said the government was in contact with hotel owners in the Galiyat region regarding tax matters and that taxes collected in the region would be spent by local authorities for the development of the region.

He said the government planned to disburse Rs 10 billion in loans to small businesses like low cost schools, small and medium businesses and mobile stores to offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said that over the past eight months, the provincial government, after reaching an agreement with the federal government, has regularly received the net hydel income (NSP) proceeds in regular installments.

He said that each month the provincial government received 3 billion rupees instead of the proceeds of NHPs, which was unprecedented in the history of the KP.

Mr Jhagra said it was agreed at a meeting recently chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin that the center would pay the arrears of Rs36 NHP to the province in two installments. .

He said the government had increased the salaries of government employees in light of their financial problems.

The minister said the government would not infringe on the rights of employees.

He said food subsidies amounting to Rs 10 billion were being paid to the people.

Mr Jhagra said the government has also increased funding for tehsil municipal governments from Rs 9 billion to Rs 15 billion.

He said the allocations had been increased to prevent the use of development funds for current expenses.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, who was also present on the occasion, said that most of the roads in Chitral district have been included in the public sector development program.

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021 *

