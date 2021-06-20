Qureshi calls for systematic Afghan withdrawal

ANTALYA, TURKEY:



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he would ask for more details on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal for the security of Kabul airport following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

In an interview with the Anadolu agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum which takes place over three days in Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, the minister called for a systematic and responsible withdrawal of American forces.

President Erdogan revealed earlier this week that his country is in talks with Pakistan and Hungary to jointly provide security at Kabul International Airport. Asked about the proposal in the interview, Qureshi said Pakistan has always been very comfortable with Turkey.

“Whether it is the Turkish forces, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Turkish leadership. We have a very, very comfortable relationship, ”he said. President Erdogan made a statement… I may have the opportunity to speak to him there to find out what he thinks, ”he added.

The United States, which invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, is expected to withdraw its troops by September 11 of this year. Qureshi stressed that the United States should systematically withdraw from Afghanistan to prevent what happened in the 1990s from happening again.

“Yes [the US] withdrawal is not systematic, we fear that Afghanistan will be drawn into the situation we experienced in the 1990s, when there was anarchy, civil war, instability, ”he said. added, referring to years of civil war in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the Soviet Union. forces from there.

In a separate interview with TRT World on Saturday, Qureshi also said that Pakistan wanted the Afghan peace process and the troop withdrawal to progress in tandem, but in fact there was a mismatch between the two.

“What I am seeing is that the withdrawal is proceeding at a fairly rapid pace but that the peace process is advancing steadily. And it’s a bit disconnected there. And that concerns me ”, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Regional cooperation

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum, with the Anadolu Agency as a global communications partner, hosts 10 heads of state and government, 42 foreign ministers, three former heads of state and government and more than 50 representatives of International organisations.

Global issues are analyzed in depth during the three-day forum, including the Balkans, the future of Europe, transatlantic relations, refugees and migrants, the threat of terrorism and Turkey’s proposal. of a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Participating in a roundtable on “Regional Cooperation in Asia,” Qureshi called for renewed interest in geoeconomics by Asian countries and stressed the need to promote a rules-based world order. The discussion was part of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

During the discussion, the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan called for increased multilateralism to address the challenges facing Asia and agreed on the need to refocus attention to transit and connectivity projects in the region.

On the sidelines of the forum, the foreign minister held bilateral meetings on Saturday with his counterparts from Iran, Kuwait and Malaysia and discussed with them measures to strengthen collaboration on issues of mutual interest.

Speaking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Qureshi expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and reach an inclusive politically negotiated settlement. Qureshi congratulated Zarif on the successful conclusion of the presidential elections in Iran.

Qureshi discussed the full range of bilateral relations during a meeting with Kuwaiti Minister of State Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. Qureshi welcomed the relaxation of visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals by the government of Kuwait.

In addition, Qureshi met on Saturday with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein on the sidelines of the diplomatic forum and expressed the country’s wish to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, defense, education and technology transfer.

