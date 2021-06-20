Challenges yes but fast BJP on course correction

The BJP’s silent blessing to LJP rebel leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, which sparked a rebellion in the party to replace Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswans, son of Chirag, did not go unnoticed this week. Neither was his decision to fire his MLC Tunna Pandey after raising questions about how Nitish Kumar works.

Obviously he read the writing on the wall – his most productive ally in Bihar is Nitishs Janata Dal (United) and he needs to stay in good spirits if the NDA is to succeed in 40 seats in Lok Sabha in the state. in 2024. Lok Sabha elections. This, even as the LJP helped the BJP to emerge as the largest party in Bihar by significantly damaging the JD (U).

In the 2019 general election, the BJP looked into conquest and agreed to a 50/50 seat allocation formula with JD (U), who had won just two seats from Lok Sabha in Bihar in 2014 against 22 from BJP. The bet was settled with the NDA winning 39 (BJP-17, JD (U) -16 and LJP-06) out of 40 in the 2019 general election.

Nitish Kumar quit the NDA in 2013 to protest Narendra Modis’ rise as a candidate for prime minister and inflicted a crushing defeat on the NDA in 2015 state polls by lining up with the RJD and Congress. But the BJP weaned him in 2017, knowing full well that he has no future in and of itself in Bihar. The BJP has shown signs of political pragmatism and has offered surprises and compromises to keep the party on the winning electoral trajectory time and time again.

Unlike the Opposition Congress, where the problems could have escalated for years until they led to the amputation of the party’s state units and its strategist and victors turned into rebels. , the BJP quickly made amends.

As criticism mounted on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the pandemic as well as his dealings with politicians within his own party and the handling of allies, the central leadership of the BJP kept watch. As soon as the results of the panchayat poll showed that the party was losing even in its Hindutva strongholds like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura as well as in the home district of CM Gorakhpur, the central leadership returned to the drawing board to plan the next strategy.

While a more prominent role in UP BJP was offered to Assistant Prime Minister Narendra Modis and former Gujarat cadre, IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, key leaders of BJP and RSS joined in. gathered back to back starting with a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the BJP organization. UP official Sunil Bansal and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 24. Hosabale and BJP General Secretary BL Santosh then held meetings at the UP with workers from the organization and BJP MPs, and negotiated peace. While Adityanath continued as the CM face, the strategy for the UP poll was back to the central leadership of the BJP. The gap between the PM and the CM has been resolved.

Shah, who had monitored UP in the past, held meetings with previous and potential allies of influential Kurmi and Nishad caste groups to put social engineering back at the top of the polls. This came when the BJP realized that the breakdown of its social coalition in the state in recent years could hurt its prospects in the 80-seat states of Lok Sabha, crucial to the parties’ victory in the next general election. .

The BJP has been aware of the developments even in small states. As soon as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees, a former close aide, Mukul Roy, returned to the parent party this month after a three-and-a-half-year stint with the BJP, Banerjee deployed him to recover the leaders of Tripuras TMC, who had migrated to the BJP. in 2017. After their defection, the BJP won the left-wing bastion the following year. The ruling party quickly sensed the problem and rushed Santhosh and Northeast Zone Secretary Ajay Jamwal to Tripura to resolve friction between CM Biplab Deb and the dissident MPs led by Sudip Roy Barman.

In Assam, the party opted to go to the polls this faceless CM year, as rivalry between outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened to cast a shadow over his election performance. After the victory, he made a no-frills change of leadership, handing the CMship over to Sarma and promising Sonowal an important role. Also in Uttarakhand, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced after criticism over his handling of Covid-19, floods, etc.

In contrast, Congress has failed to maintain the balance of power in Madhya Pradesh. He lost the state he had won after 15 years in less than a year and a half when Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the Congress of Deputies triumvirates, joined the BJP with his supporters. In the Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan, feuds have continued for years. In the Punjab, which will go to the polls next year, Congress is beset by factional politics.

While the aura of invincibility of the Modi-Shah duo has faded after recent state polls, the BJP has fought aggressively even in elections it seemed poised to lose – whether it was West Bengal this year or Delhi in 2020 and Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018. It kept their cadres energized and also gave the party a better-than-strength result.

When the BJP’s experiment on Jharkhand’s non-tribal leader Raghubar Das failed in 2019, it quickly found its tribal face and the state’s prime minister, Babulal Marandi, in its fold. In Haryana, he took the first step to forge a post-election alliance with his bitter rival, the Jananayak Janata Party, led by Dushyant Chautala, and secured a second term for Manoharlal Khattar’s government.

After struggling to form a government in Gujarat in 2017 because it only won 99 seats out of a total of 200, the BJP wasted no time. This weaned Alpesh Thakor, one of the three young leaders, who had helped the rise of Congress and also poached other leaders of Congress. The Congress, which then had 77 deputies, is now reduced to 65 while the BJPs have fallen from 99 to 112.

The party organization does not remain silent after a victory or a defeat in the polls. Shortly after Bihar’s victory last year, BJP leader JP Nadda organized a 100-day Rashtriya Vistrit Pravas nationwide, with a particular focus on UP, where the elections were to be held. in 2022. After losing West Bengal, the BJP planned an extensive rural outreach program in 1 lakh villages on May 30 to coincide with the completion of seven years of Modi government.

While the Saffron Party has faced allegations from the opposition of the brazen use of the power of money and the abuse of central agencies in its quest for power, a close examination of the BJP political movements shows that the he story is not just about poaching; it’s also about trying to nip problems in the bud.