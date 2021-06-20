Why I would like to be on China’s payroll

My recent article, India must quit Quad, in this article sparked a lot of anger. I was called a traitor, a Chinese spy, a Chinese agent, and told to leave my homeland immediately. My parentage was necessarily questioned. I feel obligated to respond to such kind comments against me.

Many years ago I was struggling in college and wanted to quit. My friend insisted that I stay in school but I didn’t listen to her. She took me to a nearby pond and told me that you can take a horse to the watering hole but you can’t force it to drink it. I gave up, to my eternal regret.

As I went through the multitude of allegations made against me, I discovered a pearl of wisdom. It was saying something to the effect that the author (me) was the only sane person in the article and the rabid attacks I was facing were from uneducated people. I suspect this person was a stranger.

Now he or she was wrong. The attacks I faced did not come from an uneducated lot. In India, anyone who speaks English, even English pidgin, is considered educated. Indians are extremely proud of their ability in English, but when I saw the comments, I wondered if that pride was justified. Granted, there are great English writers in India, but for the vast majority of Indians who claim to speak English, I’m not so sure.

Perhaps it is the urgency of trolling with two thumbs that leads to many typos and misspellings, but they never seem to show up in abuse. Let’s talk once again about the subject at hand: India’s relations with China.

I am the very embodiment of the struggling author. The starving author. As such, I would love to be on anyone’s payroll, even Xi Jinpings. A few loaves of bread never hurt anyone. Unfortunately, Xi is not that nice. Maybe I should approach him. Certainly, after the article appeared, the Chinese media hailed me as the only sane journalist in India. I have received many kind comments from China.

Many Indians blame the 1962 war the Chinese launched against us for their utter treachery. Nehru said that Hindi-Chini bhai bhai and the Chinese stabbed him in the back. A few years earlier, the Chinese had invaded Tibet. Mao Zedong said that power comes from the barrel of a gun. Nehru had few weapons but he believed he had a lot of power. His globetrotting manners had endowed him with a great deal of pride.

Nehru gave refuge to the Dalai Lama. The Chinese were provoked and attacked. Sixty years later, the Dalai Lama still lives in India but is a global icon. The West wants to build it to irritate China. In 2003, Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister of India visited China and accepted Chinese suzerainty over Tibet. India has recognized that Tibet is an autonomous region of China. The Chinese made no such commitment on India’s claims to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, although by implication they seemed to have agreed that these areas were part of India.

Now they only say polite nonsense when it comes to the Dalai Lama, Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh. The status quo is that they have lived with the Dalai Lama for over sixty years and can continue to do so for a few more years.

The Chinese economic miracle, and its suddenness, surprised the West. In 1986, my brother returned to India with a book written by the much-maligned Richard Nixon in which Nixon predicted that China would become the world’s next superpower. Nixon was a genius of foreign policy, even though I grew up in India, I remember having fun making him believe he was the puppet of Henry Kissinger.

At that time, no one could even think that China would be where it is today. There was the German economic miracle after WWII, then the Japanese miracle, then the South Korean miracle, but the Chinese miracle is so gargantuan and seems so lasting, that the existing powers of the world (read the West) are left scratching their heads over what to do.

The oppression of the Palestinians by Israel and the Americas partly led to September 11, which drove America mad, to start war after war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, to be beaten in every effort. Meanwhile, the Chinese refused to be drawn into war with adversaries like Japan and India and indeed prevented their puppet Pakistan from provoking India unnecessarily. The Chinese studiously built their army, but did not use it, knowing full well that power projection is often more important than the exercise of it, a lesson America seems to have forgotten.

It was under the regime of incompetent George W. Bush that America said it would build India as a counterweight to China. The establishment in India was delighted. Thus was born the Quad. But as I hinted in my previous article, though perhaps not explicitly stated, the United States is not in a position to confront the Chinese at this time. If the United States lost to the Afghans, Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, Yemenis, all almost toothless tigers to the Chinese, how will they face the might of the Red Dragon?

Just as Pakistan will deal India a hard blow in any conflict, so India will deliver a bloody nose to the Chinese. This bloody nose will stall, but not stop, China’s progress. For now, the United States is wondering what to do with China and would be happy if it has a nosebleed. The United States will not engage China directly. The Japanese are vassals of the United States and under its umbrella of security. If the United States doesn’t engage China, the Japanese can’t do it themselves.

Then America will draw its weapons on the shoulders of India. If India delivers a bloody nose to the Chinese, can you imagine what the Chinese will hand over to India? A coup de grace. There I am a Chinese spy or an Indian patriot. Make your choice.

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

E-mail

Warning The opinions expressed above are those of the author.







END OF ARTICLE





