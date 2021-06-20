Jammu and Kashmir outfits are warm to the idea of ​​a get-together | Latest India News

Saturday saw frantic behind-the-scenes activity in the capital as the government laid the groundwork for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the main parties in Jammu and Kashmir on the afternoon of Thursday, June 24. , the first of such meetings after August 2019, when the Union government passed laws and resolutions to remove the special status of J&K and divided the state into two Union territories.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, along with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior Interior Ministry officials drew up the meeting’s agenda, people familiar with the matter said under cover. of anonymity. Although formal invitations were not sent to the parties, most confirmed that they were probed by senior Interior Ministry officials.

As news of the meeting suddenly broke late on Friday, HT learns that the Home Office and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have been working towards this goal by regularly contacting the parties. On Saturday, Sartaj Madni, the uncle of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was released; Mufti also lobbied for the release of Waheed Para, the leader of the party’s youth wing.

Even though parties said they would hold internal consultations to decide whether or not to participate in the meeting, clear indications emerged that they were inclined to do so as they were all in favor of restoring political commitment with the meeting. New Delhi.

The people named above added that while the delineation will be discussed at the meeting, the larger idea is to restart the political process. It is too early to even talk about restoring the state, added one.

The meeting comes weeks after the J&K Boundaries Commission wrote to UT’s 20 district commissioners seeking quantitative and qualitative data. Created in early 2020 and extended earlier this year, the commission was tasked with demarcating the boundaries of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies. It is only after this process is completed that elections can take place. And there is hope in the Kashmir Valley that the issue of elections and state restoration in the region are linked. However, HT learns that the June 24 meeting aims to ensure the participation of UT political parties in the process. The commission is headed by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Political parties in the region which have fiercely opposed the transformation of the state into two UTs and the revocation of Article 370 which gave it special status, said they would consult their highest decision-making bodies to take a call to participate in the meeting.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday phoned several politicians in Jammu and Kashmir to invite them to the meeting. Among those who received calls were national conferences Farooq and Omar Abdullah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami.

Tarigami said: We don’t know what the agenda is or what New Delhi wants to convey. The assembly was unilaterally dissolved in 2019 and the special status of the state was also withdrawn. Delhi has promised more development and jobs, but all we have since 2019 are accusations, smear campaigns and detentions. Dissent has also become a crime.

Tarigami is a member of the Gupkar Alliance and said he would speak to other leaders before deciding on the all-party meeting, although he added: We never said no to engagement.

That seems to be the general feeling.

Farooq Abdullah also indicated after a Gupkar Alliance meeting on June 10 that we have not closed any doors or options. If they invite us, then we’ll decide at that time. An NC leader said on Saturday that the party would hold consultations before reaching a final decision. A congressional official said former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had been briefed on developments. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina tweeted that he had received an invitation to the meeting.

The delimitation exercise is essential for elections. So far, the PDP and NC have boycotted the exercise of redrawing constituencies in UT in accordance with the provisions of Part V of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 and the 2002 Act. on the delimitation.

The Boundaries Commission sent invitations to the parties to attend the meetings, but they did not send their suggestions or representatives. Now the ball is back in their court; if they attend the meeting chaired by the prime minister, it will indicate a willingness to work with the center to restore a democratic process, said a BJP official who asked not to be named.

And that could well mean the start of the political process in UT, and perhaps, a possible restoration of the state.

For the first time after the revocation of Section 370 on August 5, 2019, the ice is breaking between the center and management of J&K. The Indian government wants to start a political process because it has realized that it is difficult to run J&K without major players. Now he will negotiate for political rights and time will tell how much sincerity will be shown in this round of talks, said Asem Mohiuddin, editor of the weekly The Legitimate.