Parties should end bitterness over electoral reforms: Sh Rashid





ISLAMABAD: The budget debate in the National Assembly continued on Saturday with the treasury banks praising the budget as the opposition calls it a package of lies and based on broken promises.

PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Patel asked the president to take note of the censorship of PPP president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s budget speech on public television.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed urged ending the bitterness in politics by urging all political parties to sit down together for electoral reforms.

PTI lawmaker Saima Nadeem held up the sign of photos of malnourished children in Thar. However, President President Amjad Khan Niazi prevented her from waving the signs saying that the rules did not allow it.

The budget debate that continued for more than eight hours on the public holiday aimed to cover three days that were lost due to an unprecedented heckling in the National Assembly during the opposition leader’s speech to National Assembly, Shehbaz Shari, who finished his speech on the fourth day. following repeated disturbances.

Sheikh Rashid in his speech urged all political parties to sit down together for electoral reforms while keeping their bitterness aside. If we don’t overcome the bitterness, future elections would look like Trump and Joe Biden’s, he said, adding that such an election, however transparent, would remain controversial.

Rashid said political parties should also discuss the regional security situation. He said 88% of the border fence work with Afghanistan was completed while the rest of the work would be soon.

The minister said that every government goes to the IMF. He said that for the first time the Pakistanis overseas sent over $ 19 billion, otherwise we were on the verge of default.

Regarding his ministry, Sheikh Rashid said that we are introducing e-passports while online visas are now being issued. He said Nadra offices will be established at each tehsil headquarters to facilitate the people.

Lawmaker PML-N Khurram Dastgir questioned the fact that funding of 400 billion rupees had already been mentioned in the budget documents, while the agreement with the IMF has still not been finalized. He said the PTI government has borrowed over 15 trillion rupees and should tell the nation what development it has achieved with this amount. Whether you built dams with borrowed money, he asked. Khurram Dastgir said the government is getting the corona vaccine through charity and the vaccine is now in short supply in many parts of the country.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Khan Afridi urged the opposition parties not to abuse the Kashmir conflict for their small personal and political goals. He said the Hurriyat Conference of All Parties (APHC) called on Pakistani political parties not to use Kashmir’s cause for minor political gains as it breaks the hearts and resolve of millions of Kashmiris who are fighting to liberate Jammu and Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation.

He said that due to the wise strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was rapidly overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI’s Raja Khurram Nawaz praised the government’s finance team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid the difficult situation posed by COVID-19. He said relief was given to different sectors including farmers and industrialists within the budget.

Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar of PPP called on the government to establish a university in Muzaffargarh district.

Shaheen Naz Saifullah said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person who has raised a strong voice against corruption. She praised the measures taken for the promotion of tourism.

Sajid Mehdi said research should be encouraged and subsidies should be given to farmers for fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity.

Rukhsana Naveed said the PTI government is making sincere efforts to lift the economy and improve the country’s image.

PPP’s Khurshid Ahmad Junejo said the budget provides no relief to low-income groups but only to the upper class.

Mehboob Shah appreciated that the government is focusing on the development of backward areas. He regretted that these areas had been neglected by previous governments.

Zahra Wadood said the PTI government has failed to deliver on promises to build homes and create jobs.

Moshin Dawar said the situation has gradually deteriorated over the past 74 years, which is not the work of any party. He demanded the order of production of the detained parliamentarians.

