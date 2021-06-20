“Butcher of Tehran”: Tel Aviv explodes election of new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted his reaction to the outcome of Iran’s 13th presidential election on Saturday, offering an unflattering opinion on the country’s president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, whom Lapid dubbed the “Butcher of Tehran.”
“The new Iranian president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians,” Lapid said.
He also claimed that Raisi is “committed to the regime’s nuclear ambitions and its campaign of global terror.”
His election should spark a renewed determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions.
Lior Haiat, spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, also criticized Raisi, reiterating Tel Aviv’s fear that Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons and calling for the alleged program to be “stopped immediately.”
“Tehran’s butcher, Ebrahim Raisi, has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial killings of over 30,000 people. He is appointed by the US Treasury for these heinous crimes, ”said Haiat, continuing on Twitter. tirade.
These remarks were made in light of the ongoing negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to restore the nuclear deal that the Trump administration pulled out of the states- United in 2018.
4/4 More than ever, Iran’s nuclear program must be stopped immediately, canceled entirely and stopped indefinitely. Iran’s ballistic missile program must be dismantled and its campaign of global terror vigorously countered by a broad international coalition.
A spokesman for the US State Department, quoted by AFP, said that Washington would continue discussions on the nuclear program even if, according to it, “the Iranians have been denied the right to choose their own leaders in the framework of a free and fair electoral process “.
Raisi was proclaimed the winner of Iran’s 13th presidential election earlier on Saturday, with the country’s interior ministry announcing he had secured a majority of the vote. It will be inaugurated in early August.
Raisi received congratulations from his political rivals, outgoing President Hassan Rouhani and several members of the world community, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Many Iranians and observers outside the country, however, voiced their opposition to the election itself, saying it was “predetermined” by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Iranian-Israeli relations
Israel and Iran have both experienced recent and sudden changes in their senior ranks. As Iran welcomes the president-elect, Israel saw a new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, after then opposition leader Lapid formed a governing coalition that toppled the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Relations between Tehran and Tel Aviv are not expected to change significantly, however, as new officials on both sides do not seem more welcoming to each other than their predecessors.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and some members of his government attend his first cabinet meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on June 13, 2021.
New Israeli government officials, including Lapid and Bennett, have been adamant in their opposition to Iran, and to what they claim is an Iranian nuclear weapons program in particular, accusing the Islamic Republic of trying to create nuclear weapons and threaten regional security. Tehran has repeatedly denied the charges.
Raisi has a firm stance on Tel Aviv as he has previously said he would be ready to establish ties with any country in the world except Israel. Regarding the Iran nuclear deal, Raisi said that while he would preserve it, he also did not want it to become a central foreign policy concern.