



Home Cities Lucknow Bureaucrat-turned-MLC is vice-president of UP BJP The party also appointed new leaders for different morchas in the state, ensuring representation from different regions and castes. The BJP on Saturday named bureaucrat-turned-politician AK Sharma vice-chairman of its Uttar Pradesh unit. The BJP on Saturday appointed bureaucrat-turned-politician AK Sharma vice-chairman of its Uttar Pradesh unit, as part of an organizational reshuffle ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The party also appointed new leaders for different morchas in the state, ensuring representation from different regions and castes. The UP BJP unit now has two new general secretaries, Archana Mishra from Lucknow and Amit Valmiki from Bulandshahr district. Mishra is currently the general secretary of Mahila Morcha. Sharma, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only recently became a member of the MLC and addressed the Covid situation and demands in and around Modis constituency, Varanasi. It belongs to Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Sharma tweeted many thanks to the national and state leadership of the party, adding: Under the leadership of the elderly and with the support of my colleagues, I would be of service to society, the state and the country. According to some sources, for the leader of the morchas, importance was given to leaders who have held organizational positions. Sources say that the appointment of the leaders of these morchas was one of the problems pointed out by the party leaders during the recent visit of senior leaders to Delhi. Senior leaders, led by BL Santhosh, had also been informed of the appointments of committee heads. During the last two days, the important positions of the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and the Commission for Other Backward Classes have been filled. Pranshudatt Dwivedi of Farrukhabad, a secretary of state, has been appointed head of BJP Yuva Morcha. The deputy of Rajya Sabha and former member of the organization Geeta Shakya, a leader of the CBO of Auraiya, is the new leader of Mahila Morcha. Kameshwar Singh of Gorakhpur, considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Secretary of State, will now lead the Kisan Morcha parties. Kameshwar had started his political career with the ABVP and was a member of BJP Yuva Morcha as well as a member of the state working committee. Former Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Kashyap from Ghaziabad is the new leader of the party’s rear Morcha class. Kashyap, who was BSP MP Rajya Sabha, joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 parliamentary elections. His appointment comes at a time when BJP ally, the NISHAD party, is sulking and demanding ministerial posts. The NISHAD party claims to represent fishermen and boatmen, the same community to which Kashyap belongs. Mohanganj MP Kaushal Kishore has been appointed leader of BJP SC Morcha. Incidentally, during the peak of the second wave of Covid, Kishore was among the leaders who complained about the lack of management and preparation to deal with the crisis. Lok Sabha’s MP was among the leaders with whom Delhi leaders met one-on-one during their visit. Sanjay Gond from Gorakhpur is the new leader of ST Morcha, while Kunwar Basit Ali from Meerut will now lead Minority Morcha parties. The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest Lucknow news, download Indian express application.

