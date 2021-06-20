Regarding Jokowi’s 3 speech periods, Umbas reminds all parties to respect the Constitution





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – A number of groups are pushing Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to resume his duties for the third time. In response to this, the General Chairman of Jokowi’s Bottom Line (ABJ), Michael Umbas, pointed out that under Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution, the President and Vice President (wapres) are in office for five years and may be re-elected for a term. Thus, the president and the vice-president can serve a maximum of 10 years in two terms. Umbas hoped that the parties that proposed Jokowi to return to the presidency would understand the constitution. Umbas pointed out that Jokowi, as head of state and government, highly respects the constitution. “Pak Jokowi really respects the constitution. He chose to focus on work in the second half, especially in the conditions facing the Covid-19 pandemic which is quite worrying lately. So come on, don’t waste energy to push it for three periods, “Umbas told reporters on Sunday (6/20/2021). Umbas said the speech about increasing the presidential term to three terms was very irrelevant amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Umbas, all parties should work hand in hand to suppress the spread of Covid-19. Read also : SOSOK M Qodari, promotes Jokowi’s speech for 3 periods & Jokowi-Prabowo 2024, considered a violation of the Constitution According to Umbas, if Jokowi really intends to run in the presidential and vice-presidential elections of 2024, the MPR will meet immediately to amend the Constitution of 1945. The facts on the ground, Umbas said, are that factions of the MPR have said they will not change the provisions of Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution regarding the limitation of the presidential term to only two terms.







