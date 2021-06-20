Shahnawaz and Sohaib lead the sultans to defeat Qalandars





LAHORE – Shahnawaz Dahani’s remarkable four-for-five-and-a-half-century fast-shooting figures from Sohaib Maqsood helped Multan Sultans to an unmistakable 80-point victory over Lahore Qalandars in PSL6’s 28th game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Qalandars, in their pursuit of 170, were regrouped for 89 in the 16th. Shahnawaz, who posted his best career numbers, represented Fakhar Zaman (13 of 15, one four), James Faulkner (22 of 11, one four and two six), Rashid Khan (two of five) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (two on three) in his 3.1 overs. The right-arm playmaker also became PSL6’s main wicket taker with 18 wickets at 14 points per return in eight matches. Imran Khan Sr took 3-24, while Blessing Muzarabani took 2-26.

Earlier, after being beaten by Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar, the Sultans got off to a bad start as Shaheen brushed off fit Shan Masood lbw on the first ball of the game. After Shan left, Sohaib joined M Rizwan and the pair added 45 of 30 balls before Rizwan fell to Haris for 15 of 20 (three fours). Johnson Charles (10 of nine, one of four) was next with a score of 60-3 in the 8th.

The pair of Sohaib and Rilee Rossouw reunited and helped Sultans make a comeback. The pair added 63 points for the fourth wicket and at one point 200 looked at the cards for the Sultans but the departure of Rossouw (29 of 24, five four) in 15th and Sohaib (60 of 40, three four and four six) in the 17th has dried up the tracks too much for the sultans.

The Sultans managed to post 169-8 because of bellicose hitter Sohail Tanvir, who scored 26 unbeaten on nine balls, crushing three fours and two sixes. The left-handed batsman hit two massive sixes and three fours in the last inning played by Haris which lasted 24 points. For Qalandars, Shaheen chose three wickets, while Faulkner took two. The victory put Sultans in second on the points table with 10 points in nine games (five wins, four losses). Qalandars, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, is in fourth place in the six-team table with 10 points from 10 matches.

THE SCORES IN BRIEF

MULTAN SULTANS 169-8, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 60, Rilee Rossouw 29, Sohail Tanvir 26 not released; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-23, James Faulkner 2-30) defeated LAHORE QALANDARS 89 all out, 15.1 overs (James Faulkner 22; Shahnawaz Dahani 4-5, Imran Khan Sr 3-24, Blessing Muzarabani 2-26) by 80 runs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos